The Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinatti Reds in game two of a three game series Tuesday night! Stay tuned as we continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Reds prediction a pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

After winning opening day, the Cubs have now dropped three straight games. The past two games have been due to the lack of pitching for Chicago. Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly are two starters expected to go deeper into ballgames, but they could not make it through five innings. However, there is some bright spots for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson has started the season red hot as he is tied for the league lead in batting average (.588).

The Reds lost on opening day, but have now won three in a row. The Cincinnati pitching staff has thrown well to start the season. They have a 3.50 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 36 innings. However, their hitters have been there to pick up the pitchers when they struggle. The Reds have five hitters with a batting average above .330 on the young season. As a team, Cincinnati has hit seven home runs in four games.

Game one of this series was back and forth. Cody Bellinger struck first for the Chicago, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning. The lead didnt last long, though. Cincinnati scored three runs of their own in the bottom half of the first on RBI singles from Wil Myers and Kevin Newman. In the fifth inning, the Cubs were down 4-3, but a Trey Mancini RBI groundout and an Eric Hosmer two RBI double put the Cubs back up two runs. Jason Vosler hit a go ahead three-run home run, and both teams were scoreless the rest of the game. Drew Smyly took the loss while Fernando Cruz picked up the win in relief. The Reds took game one of the series 7-6.

Here are the Cubs-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Reds Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+118)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Reds

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have been struggling to hold leads on the mound. They have had two very poor starts in a row, but luckily for them, Hayden Wesneski will get the ball in this one. Wesneski was solid for the Cubs in his short time in the big leagues last season. He made six appearances and four starts for Chicago and his last start of the season came in Cincinnatti. In that start, Wesneski pitched six innings, allowed just four hits, struck out six and allowed just one earned run. Wesneski may be in the fifth rotation spot, but he is not a typical fifth starter. He is coming off an impressive spring and will look to build upon it in his first start of the season. If he can find a way to just hold a lead, the Cubs will be in good position to snap their win streak.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinatti will have to keep the Cubs offense off the board if they want to keep this one close. Chicago has a solid starting pitcher this game and a fully rested bullpen. Luis Cessa is starting on the bump in this one. He is not normally a starter, but is getting the chance this season. The Reds bullpen has stole the show, though. In 16 2/3 innings pitched, they have given up just three runs on seven hits. Cessa needs to keep the Reds in this game. If he can get through five with Cincinnati down by one or even with the lead, the Reds will cover this spread.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick

Chicago has not started the season well, but it can all change Tuesday night. Wesneski has a great pitch mix, and he will keep hitters off balance. Expect the Cubs to end their losing streak in a low scoring game.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+118), Under 9 (-104)