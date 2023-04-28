The Chicago Cubs travel to Miami after taking two of three from the Padres. The Miami Marlins just broke a four-game losing streak with a ninth-inning comeback over the Braves. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cubs’ offense can be potent at times. This season they have scored ten or more runs six times in their 24 games. That is one-quarter of the time, they can pop off for ten runs. They can also go completely silent, as they also have six games where they score two or fewer runs. The Marlins are sitting at 13-13 on the season, and have seen both a four-game losing streak this year, and four straight wins. They are hoping they are jumping back onto another winning streak.

Here are the Cubs-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Marlins Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+160)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Marlins

TV: MARQ/BSSUN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs had some fairly good offense in the series against the Padres, scoring 14 runs in the three games. On the season, the Cubs are the second-best batting average in all of baseball, with a .276 batting average. Their .346 OBP and .794 OPS sit them second in baseball in those categories as well. In their most recent game, it was the long ball that helped them get the win. Three solo home runs, plus a hit by Ian Happ with a runner in scoring position brought them the win.

Patrick Wisdom did not take the field in the game and is on a little bit of a cold streak. He has just one hit in his last four games and has not had an RBI. He still leads the team in RBIs and home runs but is looking to break out of his cold snap. Dansby Swanson hit his first home run of the year in the game against the Padres. Swanson is second on the team among qualified players with a .400 on-base percentage. This has led to him being fourth on the team in runs scored at 17. Scoring those runs has been Nico Hoerner. He leads the team with 21 runs scored as he consistently is getting into scoring position via his stealing of ten bases.

On the hill in this one will be Marcus Stroman. His last outing was a struggle, as he gave up five runs in five innings and got the loss, his second of the season. This year he has made three different appearances giving up three or fewer hits and zero earned runs. Two of those resulted in him getting credited with the win. In the appearances he did give up runs, he has gotten the loss though.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins are in need of stringing together some consistent hitting. They are 16th in the majors with a .244 batting average and have an on-base percentage of .301. They have scored four or fewer runs in 20 of their 26 games on the season. When they have scored five or more runs, the Marlins have won the game all six times this year. They need to just find a way to score and drive runners home when they are in scoring position.

Leading the team in RBIs is Garrett Cooper, who has 13 of them this season. He also has contributed three home runs but has struck out 28 times. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has not been stellar during the year. He has struck out a team-high 38 times on the season, while hitting just .221. There are some positives though, as he has five home runs, and nine stolen bases for the team. The nine stolen bases which have put him into scoring position have only resulted in him scoring from that twice though.

On the hill will be Jesus Luzardo who is coming off his worst outing of the season and his first loss. He pitched just 4.1 innings, giving up two home runs and four runs overall in a 7-4 loss to the Guardians. Still, even with that bad outing, his ERA is sitting at 3.62, and most of the first three starts of the year were highly effective. If he gets back to that, the Marlins can win.

Final Cubs-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are hitting better with runners in scoring position, and the Marlins have been insanely inconsistent. When they do score, they typically win, but the Marlins are not doing a lot of that. It is going to be tough to change that today against the Cubs. This could be a low-scoring game, with two pitchers who are capable of throwing gems. Take the Under and the Cubs in this one.

Final Cubs-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+160) and Under 7.5 (-112)