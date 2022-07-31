The Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude their battle with the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a four-game series Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Los Angeles is the toast of the National League with a 67-33 record, the second-best in baseball. With a 7-3 record in their last 10, LA has stretched its division lead to 12 games over San Diego. The Dodgers are outscoring their opponents by an unfathomable 191 runs.

Colorado is far from contention with a 46-56 record and a fourth-place spot in the NL West. The team sits a distant 22 games behind Los Angeles. Colorado is looking to salvage a split after losing the first two of this series.

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-132)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+110)

Over: 11 (-115)

Under: 11 (-105)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

At worst, LA is the second-best team in baseball. This afternoon, LA will send All-Star and cat lover Tony Gonsolin to the mound. Gonsolin has a 2.26 ERA in his 18 starts and a microscopic 0.88 WHIP. 2022 has been Gonsolin’s first full-time duty in the big leagues, and what a success that has been. Thanks in part to his efforts, LA’s 2.97 team ERA is the best in baseball. To aid in the team’s success, LA’s bullpen ranks sixth in baseball with a 3.34 ERA. Evan Phillips and Yency Almonte, both low-level acquisitions, have been the bulk of the bridge to Craig Kimbrel, as both have an ERA below 2. Kimbrel has been just okay, with 18 saves but a 4.37 ERA.

At the plate, LA leads the league with a powerful .777 OPS, bashing 129 home runs in the process. Mookie Betts has sent 23 of his hits over the wall, while Trea Turner has 16, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith both have 15. Freeman’s .321 batting average is good for fourth in all of baseball and second in the NL. This is one of the most feared offenses in baseball, as spots 1-9 are usually threats.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado is not in as good of a spot with their roster. Kris Bryant has been healthy of late, and his return has been effective, hitting .356 in his last 15 games. CJ Cron has launched 22 home runs to lead the team, and Charlie Blackmon has 16 of his own. Colorado has baseball’s second-best team batting average at .261. Colorado also ranks tied for sixth with 180 doubles. Undoubtedly, some of these numbers are aided by Coors Field, but this is a solid offense with some really good hitters. In their constant struggles, offense is usually not an issue for Colorado.

Pitching has been an issue for Colorado in the past and is again this season, as their 4.86 ERA is third-worst in baseball. Today’s starter German Marquez, a longtime Rockie, has struggled mightily this season, with a 5.25 ERA in 109.2 innings. Marquez has been better of late, with a 3.89 ERA in his last seven starts. Still, asking him to limit this Dodgers offense will be tough, but he is probably the most capable starter on this staff. The bullpen has been bad as well, with the fourth-worst ERA at 4.55. Recently extended closer Daniel Bard has a sparkling 1.86 ERA and 22 saves, so when the games get late, Colorado’s leads usually hold up.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

LA has a lot more to play for in this one and a clear advantage in starting pitcher.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -1.5 (-132), over 11 (-115)