The San Francisco Giants (11-17) visit the Houston Astros (16-13) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 8:10 p.m. ET. This will be the second of a three-game series between the interdivisional foes with Houston taking the opener 7-3. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Giants-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Astros Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-130)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How To Watch Giants vs. Astros

TV: NBCS Bay Area, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Fourth in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 12-16 (43%)

Over Record: 14-13-1 (52%)

After winning four straight last week, the Giants have gone cold and find themselves losers of four in a row. That includes two losses to the Padres in Mexico City in addition to a loss to the Astros in the series opener. Consequently, San Francisco cratered back down the standings as they already sit five games back in a loaded NL West. That being said, the Giants sit in a strong position to cover against the defending champs thanks to their ace taking the bump tonight.

Righty Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) makes his sixth start of the season for the Giants tonight. The veteran was limited to just five starts in an injury-riddled 2022 campaign but has looked sharp to start this season. Through five starts DeSclafani holds stellar underlying numbers with a 2.70 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. His control has been impeccable thus far – evidenced by his shining 9:1 K:BB rate. Although he showed signs of mortality in his two most recent starts, the 33-year-old looks like the 2021 version of himself that compiled a 3.17 ERA in 167.2 innings of work. Despite Houston’s reputation, the Astros haven’t boasted the same offense as in years past as they average the 21st most total bases per game this year.

Despite averaging just the 15th-most runs per game, the Giants’ offense showed signs of life over the first month of the season. San Francisco averaged the seventh-most total bases per game – boosted mainly by a sky-high home run rate. The Giants homer in 4.4% of at-bats which ranks third in the MLB. Coupled with the fourth-highest isolated power in the league and the Giants boast a sneaky-strong lineup. In recent games, that’s been fueled by outfielder Lamonte Wade Jr. The 29-year-old utility man has been red-hot in recent games. Over the last week, Wade holds a strong .364 average which includes four home runs and 23 total bases. Along with third baseman JD Davis (.291 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI), the Giants look like a serious threat at the plate early on.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (Second in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 16-13 (55%)

Over Record: 16-12-1 (57%)

Houston looked to be waking up from a slow start after series wins over Toronto, Atlanta, and Tampa Bay. Although they dropped 2/3 to the Phillies, the Astros bounced back to take the opener against the Giants last night. Consequently, they sit in a strong position to cover as home favorites tonight against one of the worst teams in the league. That holds increased merit considering Houston’s favorable Run Line record compared to San Francisco’s sub .500 cover rate.

Rookie Hunter Brown (3-0) makes his sixth start of the season for the Astros tonight. The 24-year-old appeared in seven games last year and flashed signs of being a top-end starter. Despite just two starts, he compiled a 2-0 record to go along with a 0.89 Era and 1.08 WHIP. Brown carried that success into this season as a full-time member of Houston’s rotation. Through five starts, Brown holds a 2.37 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. He flashed strong strikeout numbers as well with a 9.5 K/9. That could be the X-factor tonight given San Francisco’s struggles with strikeouts. The Giants strikeout in 27.5% of at-bats – the highest rate in the league. Although their offense otherwise looks lively, Brown’s strong start to the year should give Houston backers confidence in his ability to lock them down.

While Houston’s offense hasn’t been as potent as in years past, the Astros still boast a number of threats on the offensive end. Slugger Yordan Alvarez has been up to his usual tricks as he leads their team with six home runs and 27 RBI tied for fourth in the MLB).

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick

Despite some signs of life from the Giants, Hunter Brown should dominate a strikeout-heavy San Francisco lineup. Consequently, I’ll ride the home favorites tonight after their dominant win in the series opener.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (+108)