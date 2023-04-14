The San Francisco Giants will travel to take on the Detroit Tigers in a Friday afternoon MLB matchup at Comerica Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Giants-Tigers prediction and pick, laid out below.

San Francisco could not quite capture the same magic from their 107-win campaign in 2021, finishing 2022 with a disappointing 81-81 record. The Giants finished in third place in the National League West, 30 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants have started 5-7.

Detroit has been seemingly stuck in an endless rebuild, going 66-96 last season. The Tigers have not made the postseason since 2014. Manager AJ Hinch is well respected throughout the game, but the rebuild has stalled multiple times. Detroit is 3-9 to start the season.

Here are the Giants-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Tigers Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+112)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Giants vs. Tigers

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: Apple TV+

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Michael Conforto is a welcomed addition to this Giants lineup, making up for a lost 2022 season with his start to 2023. Conforto has bashed three home runs to tie for the team lead, and has slashed .225/.367/.450 in 11 games. David Villar, who appeared in 52 games last season, has also tied with the team lead with three home runs. Villar has made a couple of swing adjustments and should be able to sustain this power. Mike Yastrzemski leads the team with four doubles, hitting two home runs. Thairo Estrada leads the team with a .341 batting average, hitting two home runs and stealing two bases. LaMonte Wade has gotten on-base in nearly half of his at-bats, walking 10 times while striking out just eight times. Wilmer Flores and Darin Ruf combine to form a lefty-bashing duo in the lineup. Ruf went 2-4 with a double in his first game with the Giants.

Sean Manaea will make his second start of the season in this one, his third appearance overall. Manaea has pitched eight innings this season, allowing four earned runs while striking out nine batters. Manaea spent some time this offseason with the renowned Driveline Baseball, and the early returns are great, as his average fastball velocity is up three miles per hour. Submarining Tyler Rogers has yet to allow an earned run in five innings, yielding just one hit.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Nick Maton and Jake Rogers each have bashed two home runs to lead the team. Rogers is a feel-good story, rebounding after missing all of the 2022 season with an injury. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson have gotten off to slow starts due to some strikeout issues, but each have belted a home run. Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter, and Miguel Cabrera are tied for the team lead with three doubles. Carpenter is a breakout candidate to watch after hitting 30 home runs in Triple-A last season. Akil Baddoo has hit .250 in five games but has walked and struck out four times each. Baddoo is the replacement for Austin Meadows, who is away from the team to address his mental health.

Joey Wentz, a once heralded prospect, will make his third start, surrendering eight earned runs in his seven innings this season. Wentz was solid in seven starts last season, but his command has taken a step back in the early going. Jason Foley and Chasen Shreve each own an ERA under 3.00, the lone bright spots in the Detroit bullpen.

Final Giants-Tigers Prediction & Pick

San Francisco seems primed to break out this weekend and right the ship in their early season.

Final Giants-Tigers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco -1.5 (+112), over 9 (+100)