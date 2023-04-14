The Cleveland Guardians will travel to take on the Washington Nationals in a Friday night MLB matchup at Nationals Park in the nation’s capital. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Nationals prediction and pick, laid out below.

Cleveland won the AL Central with a 92-70 record last season. With the lowest record amongst the division winners, Cleveland faced off with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card series, which they won before losing in five games to the New York Yankees in the ALDS. The Guardians are 7-6 to begin the season.

Washington posted a horrific 55-107 record last season, which was the worst in the MLB by five games. Last season signaled the beginning of what will likely be a slow, painful rebuilding process after the Nats traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline.

The Nationals made some additions around the margins this past offseason but will have a young roster in 2023. Washington has gone 4-9 this season.

Here are the Guardians-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Nationals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+114)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 9.5 (-106)

Under: 9.5 (-114)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Nationals

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, MASN

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Jose Ramirez finished fourth in the AL MVP voting last season after slashing .280/.355/.514 with 44 doubles and 29 home runs, while stealing 20 bases. Ramirez led the American League in doubles and has shown no signs of slowing down his reign over opposing pitching.

Josh Bell was a big offseason addition to the Cleveland lineup, splitting time with Washington and San Diego last season. Bell hit 29 doubles and 17 home runs, winning the National League Silver Slugger at DH.

Andres Gimenez signed a huge contract extension just before the season began, rewarded after a career year in which he hit 26 doubles, 17 home runs, stole 20 bases and earned his first All-Star berth and Gold Glove.

Steven Kwan also won a Gold Glove in his rookie season while hitting .298 with 25 doubles and more walks than strikeouts. Josh Naylor leads the team with two home runs this season. Cleveland has taken advantage of the new rules, stealing 19 bases in 21 attempts.

Cal Quantrill will take the ball for the third time this season, bringing a 6.52 ERA and six strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Quantrill’s strikeout rate is a bit down to begin the season, but he has performed really well over his career. Despite a hiccup against the Yankees, Emmanuel Clase headlines a potentially elite bullpen.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Washington’s lackluster offense is led by electric young prospect C.J. Abrams. Abrams stole just seven bases in his 90 games with San Diego and Washington last season, but the rule changes made this offseason should benefit him. Scouts have long been in love with Abrams’ speed, routinely grading him as an 80 runner (top end of scouting scale).

Abrams has registered four extra-base hits and a stolen base. Joey Meneses was a feel-good story last season, hitting .324 with 13 home runs in the first 56 games of his MLB career, which came at the ripe age of 30. Meneses should at least provide a steady power option to anchor Washington’s lineup.

Meneses has hit .224 with four doubles this season. Keibert Ruiz, who signed a long extension this offseason, has hit a home run. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with two home runs. Victor Robles is red-hot, with a .359 batting average and two stolen bases.

Trevor Williams has been solid in the early going, with a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings, though he was victimized by two home runs. Without overpowering stuff, Williams is great at limiting hard contact. As expected with a rebuilding team, the bullpen is not exactly the strong suit of this team.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Cleveland should have an easy time in this one.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Cleveland -1.5 (+114), over 9.5 (-106)