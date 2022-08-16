MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Baltimore Orioles for game two of this AL East three-game series. The Orioles won game one yesterday with a 7-3 victory and are now looking to pile on more as the Blue Jays continue to struggle to find wins. With that, it’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-120) (+176 ML)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+100) (-210 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Contrary to popular belief, the Orioles are good. Yes, they have a reputation for being awful in recent years (decades, even) but if you haven’t been paying attention to the season so far, they’re pretty good. Unfortunately, the O’s are in the toughest division in the league as well. They currently sit in fourth place in the AL East with a .522 winning percentage of 60-55. With that said, they’re still 11.5 games behind the Yankees but only 1.5 games behind both the Blue Jays and the Rays. They can easily find themselves in a playoff spot with more wins to come. Pitching for the O’s tonight will be Dean Kremer, who is pitching a 2-2 record with a 3.98 ERA on the road this season but has yet to face the Blue Jays this season.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have slowly started falling off the top pedestal as another loss makes them tied with the Rays for second in the AL East. They have an overall record of 61-53 but have gone 3-7 in their last 10, allowing the Rays to catch up to them and share a 10.0 games back race for the division. Starting on the mound for the Jays tonight will be Alek Manoah, who is pitching a 12-5 record with a 2.56 ERA. He’s been pretty consistent all season for the Blue Jays and easily their best pitcher.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are nothing to laugh at, including their 7-3 win last night, but tonight they face off against Manoah, and I don’t love that for them, on paper. The value is clearly on the side of the O’s, especially when the Orioles are 5-2 straight-up against the Blue Jays this season. Because of that alone, I’m going to take the value pick of the Orioles run line tonight. It’s still listed at a decent value, and something I can certainly get behind considering the state of the Blue Jays right now.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-120)