The Baltimore Orioles will travel to take on the Chicago White Sox in a Friday night MLB matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-White Sox prediction and pick, laid out below.

Baltimore was a feel-good story last season, finishing with an 83-79 record, just three games out of the final Wild Card spot. Manager Brandon Hyde has been at the forefront of the turnaround, as prospects have begun to matriculate into the big leagues. The Orioles have gone 7-6 to begin their season.

Chicago struggled last season, ending with an even 81-81 record, second place in the AL Central. Manager Pedro Grifol is now in charge with the Tony LaRussa era quickly forgotten. The White Sox have a ton of talent, and have started their season at 5-8.

Here are the Orioles-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-White Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Orioles vs. White Sox

TV: MASN2, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Adley Rutschman is quickly entering the conversation for best catcher in the league, hitting .373 with four home runs and a double. Rutschman has walked as many times as he has struck out. Ryan Mountcastle was unbelievable on Tuesday night, driving in nine runs. Mountcastle has four doubles, six home runs, and has driven in 19 runs. Austin Hays leads the team with five doubles, also hitting three home runs. Last season, Hays bashed 35 doubles and 16 home runs. Taking advantage of the new rules, Jorge Mateo leads the team with seven stolen bases, while Cedric Mullins is second with six bags swiped. Mateo and Mullins also provide power, with both bashing two home runs. Despite hitting under .200, Anthony Santander has been timely with his hits, hitting four doubles and driving in four.

Tyler Wells will make his third appearance of the season in this one, bringing an 0-1 record with a 3.27 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11.0 innings. Wells has been elite with is command in his career, but has not walked a batter in 2023. Closer Felix Bautista has struck out 12 batters and saved three games in 5.2 innings.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Andrew Benintendi was the big offseason pickup for Chicago, breaking up a strong batch of right-handed hitters. Benintendi hit an impressive .304 with 31 extra-base hits for the Royals and Yankees last season. Meanwhile, star shortstop Tim Anderson played in just 79 games last season but hit .301 with 19 extra-base hits in that brief time. Rookie Oscar Colas earned high praise for his power from scouts, and he hit 23 home runs in 117 games across three minor league levels last season. Colas has hit a double and a home run this season. Yoan Moncada desperately needs a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2022. Moncada was acquired all the way back in the Chris Sale trade before the 2017 season. Moncada has bashed two home runs this season. Finally healthy, Luis Robert leads the team with five home runs, hitting .340.

Mike Clevinger will take the ball for Chicago in this one, making his third start as a White Sox. Clevinger has registered a 3.48 ERA with nine strikeouts in 10.1 innings this season. Reynaldo Lopez will take over the closing duties with Liam Hendriks recovering from his recent cancer treatments.

Final Orioles-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Baltimore’s bullpen is a lot better than Chicago’s in the early going, which is the advantage needed in this game.

Final Orioles-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -1.5 (+140), over 8.5 (-120)