The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates were in control the whole time during game one. Andrew McCutchen hit a first inning home run and Pittsburgh never looked back. They knocked Rockies starter Kyle Freeland out of the game in the third inning in route to a 14-3 win. Rich Hill picked up the win by going six innings and allowing one run on six hits while striking out seven.

Game two was a little bit closer. Colorado put up three first inning runs thanks to a home run from Kris Bryant and a two-run double from Elias Diaz. However, that is all the scoring the Rockies would get all game. Jack Suwinski hit a home run in the second inning to bring the game within two. After an RBI double from Carlos Santana in the fourth, Suwinski would hit his second home run of the game to give the Pirates the lead for good. Vince Velasquez earned the win for Pittsburgh while Jose Urena was handed the loss as the Pirates won 5-3.

Pittsburgh will have Johan Oviedo in the mound as they go for the sweep. The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber in the series finale.

Here are the Pirates-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rockies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+118)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 11 (-120)

Under: 11 (-102)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates have been hitting the ball well this series. They have 25 hits in two games with 16 hits coming in game one. Gomber is a left-handed pitcher and the Pirates crushed the other lefty they faced in the series. Freeland allowed eight hits and seven earned runs to the Pirates offense. Gomber is having a much worse season than Freeland. In 14 1/3 innings pitched, Gomber has allowed 13 runs on 17 hits and four home runs. Pittsburgh should not have a problem putting up runs again in this game.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado has actually been hitting the ball well. They just have not been able to produce runs off those hits. The Rockies have 10 hits in both games of the series and should be able to hit the ball around in this one. Although Oviedo has a low ERA, he does give up almost a hit per inning. Colorado can hit, but it will come down to if they can score. The Rockies hit .257 as a team, but that number drops to .232 with runners in scoring position. If the Rockies can figure out a way to score those runners from second and third, they will keep it close.

Final Pirates-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Pirates have hot bats right now and the Rockies have been struggling all season. With Gomber on the mound, do not expect the Rockies to sneak out a win in this one. Oviedo is the better pitcher and the Pirates offense will come ready to hit again. Pittsburgh should be able to walk away with a win and cover the spread in this one.

Final Pirates-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Pirates -1.5 (+118), Over 11 (-120)