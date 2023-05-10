The Texas Rangers (21-14) take on the Seattle Mariners (18-18) in the final game of a three game set Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was a low scoring pitchers duel. Ty France homered in the first inning, but that was the only run allowed by Texas all game. Jon Gray finished with seven innings pitched, eight strikeouts and just that one run allowed. Logan Gilbert started for the Mariners and was excellent. He threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out 10. However, he suffered the loss after giving up two runs in the seveth inning. Jonah Heim picked up his 27th RBI of the season when he singled home the game deciding run. Will Smith notched his fifth save of the year after striking out the side in the ninth.

Game two was controlled by the Mariners thanks to an outstanding outing from George Kirby. Kirby threw seven innings, allowed six hits and no runs while striking out nine. The Mariners took the lead in the third on a Ty France single and that was all the scoring they needed. Seattle added a few more runs, though. Tom Murphy hit a home run in the seventh and A.J Pollack hit a sac fly in the eighth. Seattle went on to win 5-0. Andrew Heaney gave up three earned runs through 6 2/3 innings and was handed the loss in the game.

The starting pitchers for the rubber match are Dane Dunning and Luis Castillo.

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-146)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Dunning is having a great start to his season. He is making just his second start, but he was solid in long relief for the Rangers to begin the year. He has given up runs in just two of his nine appearances this season. His first start came against the Los Angeles Angels and he went five scoreless innings and allowed only two hits. Dunning has only allowed 14 hits in 25 1/3 innings this season, giving opponents a low batting average of .159. The Mariners have the second worst batting average in the MLB, so Dunning should continue his hot start in this game. He will not strike a lot of people out, but if Dunning can keep forcing weak contact and getting outs, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Castillo has been really good for the Mariners to begin the season. In seven starts, Castillo has a 2.38 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. His WHIP is fifth lowest among qualified pitchers. In 41 2/3 innings, Castillo has given up just 29 hits and walked only nine. The Rangers have been struggling to hit and score in this series as they are batting just .172 in the two games played. Castillo has a great chance to shut down the Rangers on Wednesday night and get Seattle back above .500.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This game will most likely be a pitchers duel. It will come down to which pitcher you trust more. Castillo has had more success historically, so expect him to come out on top. Neither team is hitting well, so it should be close. However, the Mariners will win a low scoring game by two runs or more.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+122), Under 7 (-105)