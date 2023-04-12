The Cincinnati Reds (4-6) take on the Atlanta Braves (8-4) Wednesday night! Take a look at our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was won by the Braves in extra innings. Graham Ashcraft started the game for the Reds and pitched well. He went six innings, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven. Jonathan India, Jake Fraley, Wil Myers and Spencer Steer all had muli-hit games for Cincinnati. Bryce Elder took the bump for Atlanta and did not disappoint. He threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven and allowed just one run. In the 10th inning, Braves catcher Sean Murphy hit a walk-off home run to center field to bring home a much needed win for Atlanta.

Atlanta carried that momentum into game two and won another close one 7-6. The bullpen picked up the slack in this game as Cincinnati starter Luis Cessa did not pich well. Jose Barrero hit a home run while Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer had multi-hit games in the loss. For Atlanta, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies hit home runs while the Braves had three different hitters with multi-hit games. On the bump, Kyle Wright struggled for Atlanta. Michael Tonkin earned the win after pitching three innings of shutout baseball in relief.

Wednesday night will be the third and final game of the series.

Here are the Reds-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (+104)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch Reds vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati is actually hitting the ball well. They have four everyday players hitting over .300 with Jake Fraley leading the charge at .370. In the series, Fraley has four hits in the two games. He is seeing the ball well and capitalizing on mistakes. The Reds need to do what they can to get on base for him. He is 5-12 with runners in scoring position on the year. With people on base, Fraley is a threat to drive in those runners every time.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have Spencer Strider on the mound and that is all the reasoning they need. He is a candidate to win the National League Cy Young award and deserves the recognition. This season, he has 18 strikeouts in 11 innings while allowing only seven hits. With Strider on the mound, the Braves can win any game they play.

The opposing pitcher in the game is Hunter Greene. He has struggled this season. In eight innings pitched, Greene has given up 10 hits and walked six. Atlanta is top five in the MLB in walks offensively and they can add to that total in this game. As long as they stay patient at the plate, the Braves will win and cover the spread.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is a battle of two flamethrowers on the mound. Expect Spencer Strider and the Braves to win it. The Reds have kept it close so far this series, but Spencer Strider will be the pitcher to shut them down.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-125), Over 7.5 (-114)