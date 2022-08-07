The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Jose Urena goes to the rubber for the Rockies, while Zach Davies will start for the Diamondbacks.

Jose Urena, since being acquired by Colorado from the Milwaukee Brewers, has made six starts. In the first three, he produced an ERA of under 1.50, pitching 18 2/3 innings and allowing only three earned runs. In his next three starts, Urena has pitched 12 1/3 innings and surrendered 14 earned runs. You can do the quick math there and realize that’s an ERA of more than nine runs. That’s a Grand Canyon-size difference between his first three starts with the Rockies and his last three starts. Will Urena continue to struggle, or will he turn things around? That’s the question you have to ask, and it’s really hard to predict which way the needle will move in this game.

Zach Davies paints a picture which is strikingly — even eerily — similar to Urena’s pitching profile. In his last six starts, one can make the same basic division between the first three in that batch, and the last three. In the first three of Davies’ six most recent starts, he pitched 20 2/3 innings and gave up only three earned runs. In his last three starts, Davies has pitched 13 innings and allowed 10 earned runs. Both pitchers in this game were good for a week and a half and then bad for a week and a half. What applies to Urena also applies to Davies. Good luck predicting which one will outduel the other (or crumble).

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-150)

Arizona Diamondbacks : -1.5 (+125)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

Colorado scored a terrific win on Saturday, beating Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks thanks to clutch pitching. The 3-2 win is the kind of game the Rockies haven’t often won this season. They took advantage of the D-Backs’ hitting woes to grab a road win in the National League West, which is a precious commodity for them. Colorado responded really well to blowing a late lead on Friday night in Phoenix. Now the Rockies can pursue a series victory and an achievement which might be able to propel them through the rest of the month of August. If you thought the Rockies were going to pull the cord and simply play out the string this season without any passion or resolve, Saturday night showed that is not going to happen. With Zach Davies not pitching well for the D-Backs, this is a game Colorado should think it will win.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover the Spread

After losing on Saturday, the D-Backs should be highly motivated to bounce back. Jose Urena is pitching poorly for the Rockies. The good things he did upon coming to Colorado have not been sustained in his last three starts. Arizona should be able to jump on him and score a bunch of runs. Davies doesn’t have to be brilliant in this game. Just a solid performance (five innings, two runs) should be enough to win.

If you can predict how these starting pitchers will perform, you should be making a lot of money. The rest of us, who can’t really know how a pair of mediocre pitchers will fare on Sunday, will stay away from this game. If you insist on a pick, lean to the Diamondbacks.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5