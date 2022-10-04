The Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Check out our MLB odds series for our Tigers Mariners prediction and pick.

Will Vest goes to the mound in a bullpen game for the Tigers, while reliever Justus Sheffield takes the rubber in what will also be a bullpen game for the Mariners.

With both teams playing a bullpen game, there really isn’t a lot to discuss in terms of pitchers. These exhausted teams are playing the second game of a doubleheader just before the end of the season, as part of a four-game series. They don’t want their young arms overextended, so they are going to use their long and middle relievers to get 27 outs and simply get through the day.

The real intrigue of this game flows from some variables. Start with this: The Mariners have to play Game 1 of the doubleheader before this nightcap. Let’s say they lose Game 1. The Tampa Bay Rays have the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Mariners, so if Seattle loses Game 1 on Tuesday, the Rays would still be in the hunt for the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs. This would put them against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series. However, the Rays have lost 10 of 14. As soon as it became clear they were in the playoffs, they downshifted. The Rays seem to be very intent on losing games now, so that they can be the No. 6 seed in the American League and can play the Cleveland Guardians in the wild card round. If the Mariners want to lose this game to the Tigers in order to potentially fall to the No. 6 seed, they have to realize that the Rays are probably going to lose at least once in their final two games in Boston against the Red Sox.

If you are judging whether the Mariners are going to intentionally lose, you will definitely want to first see if the Rays get off to a good start against the Red Sox. The Mariners will take the field near 10 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Pacific, for this second game against Detroit. If they know the Rays are winning, then the value of losing will increase, because they could potentially fall into a tie with the Rays, which would push Seattle into the matchup with Cleveland and send the Rays to Toronto.

If, however, the M’s see that the Rays are losing in Boston when they take the field for the start of this game, there would not be any real point or purpose in losing this game. You will need to keep an eye on this situation if you are going to make a bet on it.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Tigers-Mariners MLB odds.

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-140)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

Why The Tigers Could Cover the Spread

The Mariners could lose this game to fall to the No. 6 seed and give themselves a more favorable wild card matchup. Again, you will want to see how the M’s play in Game 1. If Seattle wins Game 1, the Tigers are a much better bet in Game 2. If the Rays are losing to Boston in their Tuesday game and the Mariners lose Game 1, the Mariners could have incentive to lose Game 2 in a transparent bid to fall to the 6 seed and choose to play Cleveland instead of Toronto.

Why The Mariners Could Cover the Spread

Julio Rodriguez is back in the lineup, activated for today’s doubleheader. That’s a pretty good reason to pick the Mariners in a game which could easily be treated as a throwaway occasion. Rodriguez will want to put together some good at-bats before the American League Wild Card Series.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

You should not try to touch this game with a 10-foot pole. It’s not a normal game. The Mariners could win, but they will also focus on getting players healthy and rested for the wild card series. They also lost Sam Haggerty to an injury on Monday. If you insist on a pick, Julio Rodriguez playing is a reason to take Seattle.

