The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers played a very strong ballgame on Tuesday night to hammer the Chicago White Sox. It was a small step in the right direction for a team which knows it has a lot of work to do. The Dodgers gained one game in the standings and are now three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. While Arizona has been terrific in the process of going 15 games above .500, the Dodgers are merely 38-29 with the midpoint of the season just two weeks away. The Dodgers should win the National League West if Arizona finishes the season 20 games above .500. Arizona would make the playoffs at 91-71, but the Dodgers always expect to win 95 or more games, given their payroll and resources. This is all a longer way of saying that while Arizona has been good, the Dodgers have not played as well as they can. If they start playing up to their expected standards, they should be fine, and Arizona will finish second.

Crushing weak teams such as the Chicago White Sox is exactly how the Dodgers can make up ground, stack wins, and build momentum in the pursuit of a 95- or 100-win season the organization regularly expects to produce.

Here are the White Sox-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Dodgers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+105)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-126)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Dodgers

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch White Sox-Dodgers LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have simply been very inconsistent this season. They will take a step forward and then take a step backward. One good game on Tuesday in a win over the White Sox should not be taken as an indication that they are about to go on a run. The Dodgers haven't been able to string together several great games on a lot of occasions this season. Their bullpen has been very disappointing. Not that long ago, that bullpen got shredded in the late innings by the Cincinnati Reds. If the White Sox can be tied in this game after six innings, they would be in very good position to not only cover the spread, but win the game outright. The White Sox know that the Minnesota Twins — first in the A.L. Central — are barely over .500. This puts Chicago in a position where the division title and a playoff berth are not out of reach. This will keep the team hungry and motivated, and it will enable Chicago to play fearlessly against the Dodgers, translating into a win.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw on the mound. When the Dodgers played the Reds in Cincinnati, their starters and bullpen both got lit up like a Christmas tre in the first two games of that series. Then Kershaw took the mound in the series finale and shut down the Reds. Kershaw is still an oasis of calm and a bastion of stability in the Dodger rotation. He deserves complete trust at the moment … and he has earned that trust in his career.

Final White Sox-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are playing with urgency, which helps, but having Kershaw on the mound is the ultimate reason to take them here. Kershaw should be able to handcuff the White Sox, paving the way for a three-run Dodger win.

Final White Sox-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5