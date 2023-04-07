The Chicago White Sox will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a Friday afternoon MLB matchup at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Pirates prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago struggled last season, ending with an even 81-81 record, second place in the AL Central. Manager Pedro Grifol is now in charge with the Tony LaRussa era quickly forgotten. The White Sox have a ton of talent, and have started their season at 3-4.

Pittsburgh struggled mightily last season, posting a 62-100 record, good for last place in the NL Central. The Pirates were a shocking 25 games out of the final Wild Card spot. Manager Derek Shelton has been provided with some young talent coming through the farm system. The Pirates have gone 4-2 this season.

Here are the White Sox-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Pirates Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+116)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Pirates

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:12 PM ET/1:12 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Andrew Benintendi was the big offseason pickup for Chicago, breaking up a strong batch of right-handed hitters. Benintendi hit an impressive .304 with 31 extra-base hits for the Royals and Yankees last season. Meanwhile, star shortstop Tim Anderson played in just 79 games last season but hit .301 with 19 extra-base hits in that brief time. Rookie Oscar Colas earned high praise for his power from scouts, and he hit 23 home runs in 117 games across three minor league levels last season. Yoan Moncada desperately needs a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2022. Moncada was acquired all the way back in the Chris Sale trade before the 2017 season. Moncada has bashed two home runs this season.

Lucas Giolito will take the mound in this one after allowing two earned runs in five innings with six strikeouts in his first start. Giolito took a step backwards last season, and is looking to right the ship before hitting free agency. In the absence of closer Liam Hendriks, Reynaldo Lopez and his 100 mph fastball have taken the closing duties.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Despite the contract negotiation and trade issues, Bryan Reynolds remains a Pittsburgh Pirate, which is a bright spot on a pretty bleak roster. Reynolds hit 27 home runs and 19 doubles in 145 games last season. Reynolds already has hit four home runs. Oneil Cruz possesses some of the best raw power in the game and posted a 2.3 bWAR in just 87 games last season. Cruz belted 17 home runs and stole 10 bases while providing exciting defense at shortstop. Carlos Santana and Andrew McCutchen were both added this offseason, marking the second go-around for McCutchen in Pittsburgh. Santana is still an on-base machine, walking 71 times in 131 games last season. McCutchen hit 42 extra-base hits for Milwaukee last season and has already walked seven times this season. Ke’Bryan Hayes stole 20 bases last season and provides some of the best infield defense in the league at third base.

Veteran lefty Rich Hill will make the start in this one, looking to rebound after a rough start to the season. Hill allowed three earned runs in five innings despite striking out seven batters. The 43-year-old was solid for Boston last season. Closer David Bednar will likely make a contending team much better midseason, but for now has struck out five in three scoreless innings for Pittsburgh.

Final White Sox-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Chicago will get out of their funk in this one, with both teams scoring a bunch.

Final White Sox-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Chicago -1.5 (+116)