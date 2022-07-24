The New York Yankees will wrap up their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick we have laid out below.

New York still sits in first place in the AL East while holding the best record in baseball, despite a recent 4-8 stretch dating back to the end of their series at Fenway Park in the beginning of July. Saturday night, Gerrit Cole fizzled out in the seventh inning, with a pitch count of over 100, leaving Baltimore an opportunity to surpass the Yankees.

Baltimore continued its impressive run with the victory over the Yankees on Saturday, setting up a rubber match in Sunday’s game. Baltimore will send Dean Kremer to the mound in this one, looking to secure a series victory.

Here are the Yankees-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-114)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Even in the midst of a slump, the New York Yankees own baseball’s best record at 65-31. Aaron Judge has emerged from his own mini-slump, hitting .339 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in his last 15 games. This series, Judge has belted two home runs and drove in two more on Saturday. Yankees fans have been clamoring for their stars to get more playing time, and Giancarlo Stanton has been given more rest after the All-Star break. Stanton likely returns to the lineup this afternoon and will look to break out of his recent slump, hitting .130 in his last seven games.

This afternoon, first time All-Star Nestor Cortes will take the mound. Cortes owns a 2.63 ERA, rebounding from a tough June to register a 3.14 ERA this month. Losing Michael King for the season is a tough blow, but there are more than a few capable weapons to step up. New York’s bullpen ERA sits at 2.99, which is the second-best mark in baseball. Clarke Schmidt, armed with a 3.00 ERA, was recalled to replace King. Schmidt could seemingly overtake King’s old role as a long reliever, while middle relievers like Wandy Peralta (2.27 ERA) and Albert Abreu (0.68 ERA in 13.1 innings) will be given more high-leverage situations.

Ignoring the current slump, there are not many weaknesses on this club. When all aspects are working, the ceiling for this team is immeasurable.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Following the momentum of their comeback win, the Orioles are back at .500, evening their record at 47-47. Baltimore is playing some of its best baseball recently, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Dean Kremer, who missed nearly two months, is slated to face the Yankees in this one. Kremer has been outstanding when healthy this season, boasting a 2.59 ERA across his eight starts. Despite not possessing overpowering stuff, Kremer confuses batters, ranking in the 67th percentile in chase rate. Baltimore’s brilliant bullpen was on display Saturday, tossing four shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Baltimore registered 10 hits (four extra-base hits), including a back-breaking two-run home run by Ramon Urias in the eighth inning. As a team, the Orioles rank fifth in baseball with 175 doubles and have stolen 58 bases, good for ninth in the league. The leftfield wall has been expanded to limit home runs, but extra-base hits are still a good portion of Baltimore’s offense. There are formidable threats in this lineup, and the 12 runs across two games this series is evidence of that.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

It is hard to ever count out the Yankees, even given their recent struggles. Go with the Bronx Bombers with Nester Cortes on the bump.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-114), under 9 (+100)