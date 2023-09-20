The MLB playoffs are right around the corner. Division and Wild Card races are coming down to the wire all over the league. Although some divisions are already decided, both the AL and NL Wild Card races are far from over. Today, we will be looking at how the playoffs would shape up if the season ended today.

Division standings

AL East

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays are fighting for the AL East crown. Baltimore currently leads Tampa Bay by 2.5 games, but this division may not be decided until the final week of the season. The Rays and O's are both already headed to the MLB playoffs, but the question is which ball club will emerge victorious in the division and ultimately clinch the best record in the American League.

The Toronto Blue Jays are still in the playoff conversation. That said, they are 11 games out of the division.

AL Central

The Minnesota Twins are going to clinch the AL Central barring a complete collapse. The Cleveland Guardians are eight games back of Minnesota, while the Detroit Tigers sit 9.5 games behind the Twins. The Twins' magic number is currently three.

AL West

The AL West is the most competitive division in the American League right now. The Houston Astros hold a narrow half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. Texas and Seattle have the same exact record at the moment.

With these three teams battling it out, the AL West is destined to provide excitement down the stretch.

NL East

The Atlanta Braves already clinched the NL East and have the best record in baseball. The Philadelphia Phillies are having a fine season and will probably be in the MLB playoffs, yet they sit 15 games behind Atlanta in second place.

NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers are beginning to pull away in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are in second and third place respectively. Chicago is six games behind Milwaukee while Cincinnati is seven games back.

NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West. The Arizona Diamondbacks are 14 games behind LA in second place, while the San Francisco Giants are 17.5 games back and in third place. However, both teams still have opportunities to reach the MLB playoffs via the NL Wild Card.

AL, NL Wild Card

AL Wild Card

Either the Orioles or Rays are likely going to clinch the No. 1 spot in the AL Wild Card. Whichever team fails to win the division will still be in a good position to earn the top Wild Card position.

The Blue Jays hold a one-game lead over the Mariners and Rangers for the second spot. That leaves Seattle and Texas battling it out for the third position. However, both teams have chances to reach the MLB playoffs via the AL West as well.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are the only other teams still technically alive in the AL Wild Card. Their odds of making a run are decreasing by the day though. New York is seven games back and Boston sits 8.5 games behind the final AL Wild Card spot.

NL Wild Card

The AL Wild Card features four teams fighting for three spots. The NL Wild Card, though, has depth in its race.

Philadelphia leads the charge and holds a three-game advantage for the top spot. Arizona is second, narrowly holding a half-game lead over the Cubs. Chicago owns the third and final NL Wild Card position at the moment.

The Marlins, Reds and Giants all closely trail, however. Miami is a half-game back, Cincinnati is one game back, and the Giants are three games behind Chicago.

The San Diego Padres (5.5 games back), New York Mets (nine games back) and Pittsburgh Pirates (nine games back) are all still technically alive as well.

MLB playoffs: Seedings, tiebreakers (as of 9/20)

Tiebreaks will be determined via head-to-head record, according to Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. If head-to-head records happen to be the exact same, then a team's record within their division would settle the tie.

American League seedings (9/20)

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Houston Astros

3. Minnesota Twins

4.Tampa Bay Rays

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Seattle Mariners/Texas Rangers

National League seedings (9/20)

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Milwaukee Brewers

4. Philadelphia Phillies

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

6. Chicago Cubs