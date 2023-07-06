The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is scheduled to take place this Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. in T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Big names expected to participate include Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Pete Alonso and more.

Guerrero is the likely favorite, especially if his confident recent boast is any indication, but a mystery challenger just revealed has people talking.

The Derby features an eight-batter, tournament bracket style format. Each hitter will attempt to grab the torch from San Diego Padres and former Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, last year's champion who won't be participating.

On Tuesday, the MLB's official Twitter account revealed the eighth and final participant: Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, who had a three-home run game against the Oakland Athletics back in April.

Nicknamed ‘El Bombi' by a neighborhood child who said his head looked like a lightbulb (the Spanish word for lightbulb is ‘bombillo'), Garcia is expected to bring a powerful home run swing to the event.

El Bombi throws his name in the mix! 💣 Adolis García rounds out the @TMobile #HRDerby lineup. pic.twitter.com/Q3SnUZLy7j — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2023

Garcia is currently hitting .258 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI for the Rangers. At the time of his selection, Garcia had hit one home run in his last five games along with four hits and three RBI.

He is currently tied for ninth most home runs in MLB this year, and will be the fourth seed in the eight-man bracket. Garcia will face off against fellow Cuban stars Randy Arozarena of Tampa Bay and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. All three players are close friends.

“We are really close,” Garcia said through an interpreter about his friendship with Arozarena last month. “We’ve grown closer over the years, too. He’s trying to do his thing out there and I’m trying to do mine.”

The 2023 Home Run Derby will be broadcast on ESPN.