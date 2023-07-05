Toronto Blue Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is taking what might be best described as a “relaxed yet confident” approach to the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. One of the eight participants in this year's MLB All-Star competition, Guerrero Jr. isn't overthinking things.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to participate in the Home Run Derby for the first time since his rookie season. The Blue Jays' star said his family asked him to accept the invitation and that he has no strategy for how to beat out the other contestants.

“No plan at all. I’m just going to go hit homers,” Guerrero said, via MLB.com. “I’ll just enjoy it and hit homers.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It would be hard to quibble with whatever approach Guerrero decides to take. In his first full season with the Blue Jays, Guerrero had an all-time showing at the 2019 Home Run Derby. He set a record with 91 total home runs in the competition.

Guerrero hit 29 home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby four years ago. The Blue Jays' first baseman went nuclear in the second round, launching 40 home runs at Cleveland's Progressive Field. He came up just short against New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the final. Guerrero hit 22 home runs while Alonso had 23 dingers to take home the crown.

Ahead of the 2023 Home Run Derby, Guerrero isn't putting up the same power numbers that he did a couple of years ago. Guerrero has 15 home runs and a .455 slugging percentage through 83 games. As the 2021 AL MVP runner-up, the Blue Jays' star led the league with 48 homers and a .601 slugging percentage.