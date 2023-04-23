A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s not a good time to be an Oakland Athletics fan, and it got just worse for the team’s supporters with Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia hitting multiple home runs against the A’s Saturday night.

In fact, Adolis Garcia already has a total of three home runs within just five innings of the contest. Indeed, Garcia is having quite a season so far in 2023.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Adolis García is the first Ranger to hit 3 HR in a game since Ronald Guzmán in 2018 against the Yankees. He’s also recorded a MLB-leading 26 RBI this season, the most by a Rangers hitter in the team’s first 20 games of a season in franchise history.”

The Athletics actually put the first runs on the board in this game, as they ended the top of the first inning with a 2-0 lead. But Adolis Garcia and the Rangers immediately erased that deficit once they got their turn to bat. Garcia muscled out a 432-foot two-run home run in the first inning to tie the game up. The Rangers would then add a ton of runs after that, thanks in part to Adolis Garcia hitting home runs in the third and fifth innings.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Garcia finished with an incredible 5-for-5 line at the plate with eight RBI in an 18-3 Texas win.

Texas entered this game coming off a 5-4 loss to Oakland in the series opener on Friday which also saw the Rangers’ four-game win streak end.

Adolis Garcia also carried with him four homers into the second leg of this series against the Athletics along with just a .208 batting average. Needless to say, he’s going to see his numbers increase after this explosive performance at the plate.