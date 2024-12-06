Dave Dombrowski finds himself at a crossroads this offseason, one that he knows well from his lengthy history as an executive in MLB. After building a championship-caliber roster that has reached the World Series and advanced to the playoffs three years in a row, the Philadelphia Phillies' president of baseball operations is under great pressure to deliver the city a title.

The fulfillment of that ultimate goal may entail him to make some key changes. There are multiple fixtures on the ballclub who are labeled as potential trade candidates, including blunt outfielder Nick Castellanos.

The two-time All-Star represents the highs and lows the franchise has undergone in the last few years, blasting a bevy of clutch hits for the Phillies while also going through prolonged dry spells and weathering fielding limitations. Fans ride the roller coaster with Castellanos, booing him one inning for poor plate discipline and cheering him a couple of hours later for notching a walk-off hit.

Philadelphia would probably have a tough time saying goodbye to a player who perfectly embodies what it means to compete for one of the most volatile fan bases in American sports. His potential availability should theoretically intrigue teams that need a little more pop in their lineup. But there is one crucial roadblock that complicates matters.

The Phillies would have to pay a large portion of the $40 million that Castellanos has left on his contract in order to move him this winter, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb. Dombrowski could be motivated to acquire an outfielder who is a bit less streaky offensively and more reliable defensively, and if he successfully identifies such a talent, Castellanos might be wearing a different uniform in 2025.

Can the Phillies afford to just run it back next season?

Despite being a decorated front office leader who is destined to be awarded a plaque in Cooperstown, Dave Dombrowski has faced considerable criticism from fans throughout his career. He gets results, as evidenced by two championships and five World Series appearances, but it can take a while and come at a big cost in the long run.

Fans of a Dombrowski-led club know there is a decent chance the farm system will be depleted at the end of Dealin' Dave's tenure. He makes the clean-up project all worth it, though, because of the hardware and accolades he brings into the franchise. The Phillies had not played in a postseason game for almost 10 years when Dombrowski arrived in 2020. Now, the team is an October mainstay.

The next step is to elevate a talented and sometimes dominant roster into one that can finish the job. Before attempting to formulate that plan, a pivotal evaluation period must conclude. Dombrowski and the company have to determine if Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Ranger Suarez, and others still fit their championship blueprint.

Finances will inevitably command ample focus as well. Justifying the payment of a hefty luxury tax to ownership is naturally harder to do after an early playoffs exit. Dombrowski might be forced to walk the tightrope between contention and fiscal practicality. If Castellanos becomes a casualty of this possible philosophy, no one can say he did not leave his mark in Citizens Bank Park.

The 32-year-old put together a .254/.311/.431/.742 slash line with 23 homers in 162 games in 2024.