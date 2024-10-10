The New York Mets have eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their NLDS series, advancing to the National League Championship Series against the winner of the series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. As of Wednesday, the Dodgers have forced a deciding Game 5 against the Padres in a dominating 8-0 performance in Game 4. Meanwhile, the media caught up to Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos after their elimination, and he dropped a blunt take about the team that bounced them out of the postseason.

“Do I think that [the Mets] are a better team than us? No,” he said, via a post from NBC Sports Philadelphia on X, formerly Twitter. “But this series, they were.”

NLDS Game 4: Mets def. Phillies, Mets win series 3-1

After this take, though, fans came out to express their sentiments about the Phillies, Nick Castellanos, and the Mets after losing Game 4 and their NLDS series.

First, an X user named David Ansellem disagreed heavily with Castellanos and his take on the Mets.

“Um, the Mets are the better team. You were fortunate you didn't get swept,” they said.

Meanwhile, user @PhillyTeslaDad blamed Bryce Harper for the team's mediocre roster construction.

“[Bryce] Harper built a team of his buddies and they all suck,” the post said.

As an odd coping mechanism, perhaps, another user @crazytomshow cooked up a strange conspiracy theory involving the Phillies and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

“You still are,” they posted. “But you were told to lose on purpose and you did under commissioners order.”

After that, @mlbtheshowb uploaded a video containing end credits of the Phillies' season.

Finally, a level-headed fan entered the comments and offered an analysis of how or why the Phillies lost the series.

“Phillies didn't string enough at bats together but they should be most upset that what was suppose to be a stud bullpen of high leverage throwers were more or less useless,” @dchidyllo said. “Great series and I think the Mets and Phillies will have more great series as time goes on.”

The Phillies face a long offseason, as they might send Alec Bohm elsewhere, while fans want the Phillies to try grabbing Juan Soto from the Yankees. Meanwhile, manager Rob Thomson got real about the Phillies‘ wasted season.