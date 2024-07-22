Even though many consider Detroit Tigers All-Star pitcher Tarik Skubal unlikely to get moved ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, his potential to get sent somewhere else can't still be slept upon. There are some clues pointing to Detroit's door being open to such a scenario, including one that has been recently shared by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“On Tarik Skubal, consider the following: I’m told the Tigers have had a scout watching the Orioles’ Triple-A Norfolk affiliate in recent days. Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, and Kyle Stowers are on the Norfolk roster,” Morosi posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) on Monday morning.

The Orioles' farm talent is among the most tantalizing today in baseball. In fact, they have three players currently on the top 15 list of MLB.com's prospect rankings. Infielder Jackson Holliday, who had a brief stint in the majors earlier in the 2024 MLB regular season, is ranked No. 1 overall; catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo is 12th; while infielder Coby Mayo is 15th.

Will the Orioles land Tigers' Tarik Skubal?

The Orioles are leading the standings in the American League East division at the moment but only by two games. Should they acquire Skubal from the Tigers, the Orioles' playoff and World Series chances will get a huge shot in the arm.

With a rich collection of upper-tier minor-league assets, the Orioles are capable of putting together an offer to convince the Tigers to give up Skubal, who should be able to secure a big pay raise in the offseason.

“It’s a longshot that Skubal will be traded, but the Tigers are listening, and have told teams they will move him only if they are overwhelmed by an offer,” wrote Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

“Certainly, the Orioles have the talented prospects to pull off a deal, centering around Jackson Holliday, and may become the World Series favorites if they acquire Skubal to team with Corbin Burnes at the top of the rotation,” Nightengale added.

Skubal signed a one-year deal worth $2.65 million with the Tigers last January to avoid arbitration, but given the year he is having, he has a good chance of landing a much better deal via arbitration in the next offseason — or via a new deal whether it's with Detroit or with another team.

So far in the 2024 MLB regular season, Skubal has a 19-19 record with a 2.41 ERA and a stellar 173 ERA+.

The Tigers are also not viewed as a playoff contender at this point of the season, as they are 11 games behind the top spot in the American League West standings. However, they are six games out of the last wild-card spot in the AL.