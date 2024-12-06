The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes are rounding the final turn ahead of the Winter Meetings. Of the final five teams left in the running, the Toronto Blue Jays are the most surprising. After a disappointing season, many expected Toronto to trade pieces and start a rebuild. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says the Blue Jays needed to commit to the core, especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr if they wanted Juan Soto in free agency.

“If you wanted Soto, you should have locked up Vlad Jr by now,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory TV. “Now, maybe the plan is to get Soto and then lock up Vlad Jr, but that becomes that much more difficult after Soto's number…is on the board. No one is confusing Vlad Jr with Soto, I get it, but Soto's going to raise the bar for everyone and Vlad is a free agent after next season.”

Rosenthal added that the Blue Jays have faith in their young position players and believe their prospects will be key to the next competitive team. The issue with that is what Soto's preferences are, as that is not a guarantee and he knows other teams will be competitive.

Guerrero Jr is not the only Blue Jays star hitting free agency next year. Bo Bichette's murky future should also scare Juan Soto away from Toronto.

Blue Jays free agency targets outside of Juan Soto

If the Blue Jays want to bounce back into contention this season, they have to add starting pitchers. They traded Yusei Kikuchi for many of those prospects they love at the deadline and it should set them up well. The Jays have the money to lock in Corbin Burnes or Max Fried and should do so if they do not land Soto.

They have Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt on their team, but a big ace to pitch against the stars of the AL East would be huge. Even with Joey Loperfido, they could use another slugging outfielder without Soto in the fold. They already tried Teoscar Hernandez so Anthony Santander would be a better fit.

If the Blue Jays do not sign Juan Soto, they must trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette before next season ends. The trade deadline will be key, as they should get value for their star player. The Astros sent quite the package for Kikuchi, including Loperfido, so the Jays can trade their stars away and be a young, competitive team next season.