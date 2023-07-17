Will Shohei Ohtani be traded ahead of the 2023 deadline? It's the most pressing question in MLB at the moment. In fact, the entire sports world is even tuned into this developing storyline. The Los Angeles Angels superstar's future hangs in the balance as the Halos prepare to make arguably the biggest decision in the history of baseball.

Is that an overstatement? Possibly, but when the Boston Red Sox traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees prior to the 1920 season, the move changed the course of baseball as we know it. The Yankees instantly became a powerhouse with Ruth batting third in their loaded lineup. Meanwhile, the Red Sox didn't manage to win a World Series again until 2004.

The famous Shohei Ohtani-Babe Ruth comparisons

The Shohei Ohtani-Babe Ruth comparisons have grown tired at this point though. Ohtani is a generational talent playing in a completely different era. The game has obviously changed since the days of Babe Ruth. Nevertheless, the impact of a trade could be similar. The team that acquires him will have their franchise altered. But there's risk given his impending free agency, so signing him to an extension will be of the utmost importance.

The decision to trade Ohtani will also drastically change the Angels' organization. Without further ado, let's take a look at the case for and against trading Shohei Ohtani.

Why Angels must trade Shohei Ohtani

There is an argument that the Angels should have traded Shohei Ohtani prior to last year's trade deadline or even this past offseason. In order to maximize their return for arguably the greatest player to ever step foot on the diamond, the Angels probably should have provided potential suitors with at least one guaranteed full season of Ohtani. Instead, potential trade suitors will only have Ohtani for two-three months barring an extension.

With that being said, this is Ohtani we are talking about. Teams will be willing to dish out plenty of prospect capital and even MLB talent to acquire him and possibly get a jumpstart on contract negotiations.

The Houston Astros may be the reason Ohtani gets traded. The Angels weren't planning to deal him away if they were able to stay in contention. However, the Astros took two of three games from the Halos to open the second half of the season. On Sunday, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman led the Astros to a competitive 9-8 victory at Angel Stadium, a devastating loss that now has the Angels sitting nine games back in the AL West and six games back of an AL Wild Card spot.

If the Angels don't deal Ohtani away then they will risk missing the playoffs and most likely losing him in free agency, while only receiving a compensatory draft pick in return. If they trade Ohtani, however, the Angels could receive multiple top prospects and young MLB talent. It would help them start a much-needed rebuild around Mike Trout.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Angels must not trade Shohei Ohtani

Believe it or not, there is a case to be made for not trading Ohtani.

First off, the Angels still have a chance to make a competitive run and reach the playoffs. The thought around the league is that Ohtani will possibly consider re-signing with the Angels if they display that they can win. Sunday's loss didn't do the Halos any favors though, especially with the bullpen blowing a late lead.

There's also the financial element. This statement isn't meant to aim any disrespect towards other players on the team, but if Shohei Ohtani gets traded there won't be much reason for fans to attend Angels games right now. Mike Trout is injured and the ball club is middling in fourth place. Sure, die hard fans will continue to attend contests and that's respectable, but Ohtani alone draws no shortage of attendance in Anaheim.

He's become many Angels fans' favorite player and dealing him away would frustrate a fanbase that hasn't seen their team in the playoffs since 2014.

Ohtani trade prediction

It's difficult to predict if the Angels will trade Shohei Ohtani. Perhaps the team will catch fire over the next couple of weeks prior to the MLB trade deadline and everything will change.

As things stand right now on Monday, July 17, the Angels aren't in a great position to compete. Mike Trout and a number of other key players are on the injured list. In baseball, as Angels fans are well aware of, one player cannot carry a team. Even if Shohei Ohtani continues to perform at an elite level, there's no guarantee the Angels will win on a consistent basis.

I am making the bold prediction that Shohei Ohtani will be traded prior to the 2023 MLB trade deadline in a move that will shift the entire dynamic of the league. Although that's certainly a tough read for Angels fans, the fact is that it's the best move for the organization. The Angels have been stuck in mediocrity for years now and may lean into a rebuild.