The biggest question in sports right now is whether or not the Los Angeles Angels will trade superstar Shohei Ohtani. As the trade deadline approaches, there's no clear answer to that question, but the rumors continue to fly nonetheless.

Angels players are taking notice of the rumors and it seems to be impacting their ability on the field. Angels pitcher Reid Detmers says it's hard to ignore, according to Sam Blum.

“Obviously you see it everywhere,” Detmers said. “It’s all over freakin MLB Network. Everybody’s tweeting about it. … And people start tagging us. It’s hard not to see it.”

The Angels enter Monday with a 46-48 record, placing them six games out of a wild card spot in the American League playoff picture. It remains unlikely that they'll trade Ohtani, but if they don’t dig themselves out of that hole and into postseason contention, it could be curtains on the Angels' chances to retain Ohtani any further than the end of this season.

Whether it's due to the Ohtani trade talk or not, something is definitely affecting Detmers lately. He allowed 11 runs over his last two starts, raising his ERA from 3.72 to 4.42.

The Angels do not have an easy choice to make. There's truly no way to gauge the sort of value Ohtani would garner on the trade market and keeping him may not help their chances in re-signing him this winter. One thing is obvious though. If the Angels continue to be distracted by the rumors, they may turn into a reality.