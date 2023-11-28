The Houston Astros are reportedly unlikely to part with Alex Bregman, despite trade rumors surfacing in recent days.

Hosuton Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been floated in trade rumors over the last couple of days, but it seems unlikely that he gets traded, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal points out that the rumors surrounding Alex Bregman, as well as Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays are more a reflection of the lack of hitters on the free agent market this offseason, than an indication that those players will actually get moved this offseason.

The Blue Jays are trying to win, and will in all likelihood keep Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr., who they are getting calls about.

Bregman's situation with the Astros is a bit different, as he is entering his final year of his contract with the team, in which he is scheduled to get $30.5 million, according to Spotrac. The Astros will likely lose him after the 2024 season, according to Rosenthal.

It will be interesting to see how the Astros handle the situation, but with the team coming within one win of making it back to the World Series in 2023, it would be a surprise to see them let go of a player as important as Bregman.

The Astros have been through this type of thing before, with Carlos Correa and George Springer. They let George Springer walk and sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, then let Carlos Correa sign with the Minnesota Twins. Houston got draft pick compensation back for both players as a result of them turning down qualifying offers with the team.

For now, it seems like Bregman will be in Houston by the time the 2024 season starts.