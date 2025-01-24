The free agency buzz surrounding Alex Bregman is intensifying. Multiple teams, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox, remain in pursuit of the two-time World Series champion. The Astros, who appeared out of the running in December after stalled negotiations, have reportedly re-entered discussions with Bregman.

“Astros and Cubs are believed showing significant interest in Alex Bregman, with Tigers and Red Sox among others involved. His longtime Astros team, also engaged at the start of winter, want him enough they may move Paredes to 2B and Altuve to LF to accommodate.” via Jon Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

According to sources, the Astros' six-year, $156 million offer remains on the table, but it’s unclear if they’re willing to exceed their self-imposed financial limits to retain the cornerstone third baseman. This hesitation comes as the Astros navigate a delicate payroll situation. Owner Jim Crane is reportedly unwilling to exceed the luxury tax for a second consecutive year, so Houston has already traded outfielder Kyle Tucker and is shopping setup man Ryan Pressly to create financial flexibility.

Could Alex Bregman make his return to the Astros?

Still, the possibility of Bregman’s departure has caused unrest within the Astros clubhouse, with franchise stalwart José Altuve publicly advocating for his return. “[Bregman] made this entire organization better than where we actually were before him,” Altuve told reporters earlier this offseason.

If Bregman does return to Houston, the Astros are prepared to make significant roster adjustments. Reports indicate that Isaac Paredes could shift to second base while Altuve would move to left field—an unprecedented move for the nine-time All-Star. However, such a radical change underscores the franchise’s commitment to retaining Bregman, who has been a crucial leader both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have emerged as a serious contender. Known for their aggressive offseason moves, Chicago has already landed Tucker and now appears poised to make a push for Bregman. Adding the former Gold Glove winner would solidify their infield and provide a veteran presence as they aim to contend in the competitive NL Central.

The Detroit Tigers are also in the mix, hoping to capitalize on their momentum following a surprising Wild Card run in 2024. With a young core on the rise, Detroit views Bregman as the established star who could elevate their roster to perennial contender status. However, they may need to outbid both Houston and Chicago to secure his services.

Bregman, 30, remains a coveted player despite a slight decline in production last season, slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. Teams are banking on a return to his peak form, as seen in 2019 when he posted an MVP-caliber 8.9 WAR season. As the market heats up, all eyes will be on the Astros, Cubs, Tigers, and Red Sox to see who will emerge victorious in the Bregman sweepstakes.