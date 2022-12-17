By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Houston Astros are looking to add outfield depth in free agency. They were previously linked to Andrew Benintendi, however, he signed a 5-year contract with the Chicago White Sox on Friday. But Houston still has available options. The Astros are reportedly considering Michael Brantley, Michael Conforto, and Jurickson Profar, per Jon Heyman.

It should be noted that Houston has previously been listed as a potential destination for Brantley and Conforto. But the Profar-link is new.

Profar offers no shortage of versatility, as he can play in both the outfield and infield. His primary positions are left field, shortstop, and second base. But the Astros, or whichever team he ultimately signs with, will be able to play him all over the diamond if necessary.

Jurickson Profar spent the past 3 years in San Diego with the Padres. Although he isn’t considered a superstar by any means, Profar enjoyed a decent 2022 campaign. He slashed .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs and 36 doubles. He’s also a switch-hitter which provides valuable flexibility in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Michael Brantley is a former Astro who is a reliable offensive presence. He doesn’t offer much in the way of power, but consistenly posts a high batting average.

Michael Conforto sat out the entire 2022 season. But there was a time when he was regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball.

All 3 of these players would fit well in the Astros’ lineup. And they would all likely welcome the opportunity to play for the defending World Series champions.