The Toronto Blue Jays remain in the mix for Juan Soto, the top free agent available in the MLB offseason.

But they also made strong runs at Gerrit Cole and Shohei Ohtani in recent years before failing to land them. Given that the Toronto-Soto match would be far from perfect, it would make sense for the team to have a backup plan. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal laid one out in a column published Monday that should make Blue Jays fans feel better if Soto decides not to come north.

This is a pivotal offseason for the Blue Jays, who are entering their last year of team control over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. If they do land Soto, Rosenthal does not see a path toward the team also retaining Guerrero. But if not, he lists Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander as players the team could pursue.

And that might be ideal. After another disappointing season, the Blue Jays need multiple pieces to field a World Series-contending team, including another top-end starter to go with an outfield bat. They're known to be interested in Santander, who hit 44 home runs in 2024 for the Baltimore Orioles, and have been connected to Fried as well. Burnes might be tough due to the pitcher's desire to play for a team set up well for the future (the Blue Jays rank 24th out of 30 farm systems, per MLB), but an aggressive offseason with the potential to lock up Guerrero could help ease his concerns.

The allure of bringing Teoscar Hernandez back to the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays dealt Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners after an .807 OPS season to conclude a trio of strong years that earned him two Silver Sluggers. After a down year in Seattle, he caught on with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he became a pivotal part of the World Series title-winning team. Hernandez hit a career-high 33 home runs in 2024 while making his second All-Star team and hitting .272 — his best average since 2021.

There could be another benefit to the Blue Jays bringing Hernandez back. If Guerrero is going to test free agency next winter, it would help to have one of his friends in Toronto, and Rosenthal points out the two remain close from their days as teammates. He said that signing Hernandez would be a “major step” toward retaining Guerrero and that if Hernandez does not go back to the Dodgers, the Blue Jays are his “most logical destination.”