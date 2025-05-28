The Chicago White Sox sit at 17-38 after losing the second game of their series against the New York Mets. While they are not nearly as bad as the team that set a record for losses in a single season, Chicago's rebuild continues. However, there is optimism around the White Sox organization that things are being done the right way.

Managerial changes have been made, but the team's transactions are important. Chicago has a plethora of young talent and have kept some key veterans around to balance the clubhouse, like Luis Robert Jr.. However, with the trade deadline inching closer, the White Sox could consider moving one of them to open up more playing time for young talent.

Colson Montgomery is playing well for Chicago in the minor leagues, but there is not a spot on the team for him right now. However, if the team were to move designated hitter Andrew Benintendi, the path would be clear. At 30 years old, Benintendi does not fit the team's timeline and contenders have valued his consistent swing and above-average fielding for years.

Here are three teams that could be open to trading for Benintendi if the White Sox do decide to move him later this summer.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are locked into the three-team race for the second spot in the American League East. With Alex Bregman's injury, the Rays' sole competition is the Toronto Blue Jays. However, depth in the outfield is something that Kevin Cash could ask the team to address this summer.

Chandler Simpson is doing well in left field for now, but Jake Mangum is out with injury. Christopher Morel is also experienced, but Benintendi would bring even more playoff experience to a team that hasn't been there in a while. Offensively, the 30-year-old is off to a slow start, but he has proven that he can give a team clutch hitting and proficient play in the outfield.

However, with Luis Robert Jr. staying Chicago despite being in trade rumors for years, the White Sox might not deal Benintendi anywhere. Despite that, teams hopeful of taking the next step could ask about their older players, offering them draft capital or prospects that could convince them to let a veteran go.

The Cincinnati Reds came into 2025 as one of the favorites to come out on top in the National League Central. More than 50 games in, they find themselves tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for third place. While part of that is due to the poor play of their relievers, the team is average all the way around.

One of the Reds' shortcomings lies in their outfield. The only backup playing well for Terry Francona is Will Benson. Connor Joe hasn't done much with his opportunities and Cincinnati is one bad injury away from being in real trouble. Benintendi is a low-cost solution to the problem that gives the team another contact hitter to add to their arsenal.

The Reds' most important pieces are Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz. Knowing when to make moves for ancillary pieces to help them is key as they try to contend. Benintendi's main value lies in his playoff experience, though. When he was with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, the veteran filled a much-needed role at the end of the order.

The San Diego Padres are another team off to a good start. Once again, they contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants for the top spot in their division. Their team, however, contains far more veteran talent than a young, up-and-coming team like the Reds. While that raises a team's floor, it makes them more vulnerable to injury.

Jason Heyward went on the team's injured list on Saturday with a left oblique strain. He could be out of the lineup for a while while he recovers, forcing Brandon Lockridge into action as the new starter. The 28-year-old hasn't gotten very much time in the starting lineup this year. However, when he has played, he has not done well.

Benintendi would give the Padres a safer fallback option if Heyward's injury becomes more severe. If the 35-year-old continues to be held back by his oblique, San Diego could become desperate. That combination of contention and need is where the White Sox could come in and save the day.

Chicago has plenty of decisions to make as they navigate another season. They might still be a few years away from true contention, but they could make moves now that help later. Benintendi has given them consistency and leadership in the clubhouse during his three years with the team. Now, though, it might be time for the team to see if he can be of more use to them.