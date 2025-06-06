Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry has put forward quite a challenge. On the Dan Patrick Show, Henry bet actor Adam Sandler to put him in a move if he rushes 2,000 yards this season.

On Friday, Sandler happily welcomed Henry's challenge, per Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report. Sandler said that he would put Henry in a movie if he achieved such a feat.

Furthermore, he would take him out to dinner. Sandler recorded a personal video message to Henry that was featured on Friday's episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

Adam Sandler has responded to Derrick Henry’s challenge and accepted it: If Henry rushes for 2,000+ yards this season, Sandler will put him in a movie and treat him to dinner. Sandler even recorded a personal video message for Henry! 🔥 (via @dpshow)pic.twitter.com/McAmunAvLU https://t.co/HYUgHZEN24 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Henry is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,921 yards and had 16 touchdowns. Ultimately, he finished 79 yards short of that magical number.

Nevertheless, Henry signed a $30 million contract extension with the Ravens for two years. As for Sandler, he is awaiting the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix, the sequel to his 1996 classic film.

The new version will feature cameos from Travis Kelce and Stephen A. Smith. So, is it possible that Henry will cross the threshold and onto the silver screen?

The chances of Derrick Henry rushing 2,000 yards

Henry does have a slight chance to rush 2,000 yards this upcoming season, partly because he has done it before.

In 2020, Henry rushed for 2,027 yards. As a result, he became the eighth player in NFL history to achieve such a feat. The other seven were Eric Dickenson, Terrell Davis, O.J. Simpson, Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, Jamal Lewis, and Chris Johnson.

To do it twice, Henry will have to rush at least 150 yards per game. Last year, he rushed 109.1 rushing yards per game. Henry has averaged 102.5 yards per game in the previous five years.

Not to mention that the Ravens have a strong offensive line and a solid running offense. With a movie spot hanging over him, Henry will have extra motivation.