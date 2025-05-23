Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer's tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays feels like it has yet to really begin. That is getting close to happening. The Blue Jays will get Scherzer back in a few weeks, and he is on the right track.

Keegan Matheson, a reporter covering the team, updated the situation. Scherzer will throw a couple of bullpen sessions before making a rehab start. This Saturday and Monday, he will throw bullpen sessions near his home in Jupiter, Florida. He will then rejoin the Blue Jays in Texas. He will need to face live hitters before his rehab start, and then, if all goes well, the right-hander will be back in the rotation.

Scherzer only has one start in a Blue Jays jersey. It was during the opening series against the Baltimore Orioles where he threw just three innings and allowed two runs off three hits and two homers.

The Blue Jays' rotation is a bit messy at the moment. They are seeing Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, and Bowden Francis all underperform. Chris Bassitt has a very respectable 2.83 ERA and 1.4 WAR so far this season. He has been the only starter seeing success. With Scherzer returning to the rotation, the team will only benefit from it.

After sweeping the San Diego Padres earlier in the week, the Jays are now above .500. At 25-24, they are second in the AL East Division, five games back of the New York Yankees. Toronto is now in Florida, taking on the Tampa Bay Rays before heading to Texas to take on his former team, the Rangers, where Scherzer will meet the team. These are critical league games that can help make or break the season. Performing well up until the All-Star break will give this team confidence.

On Friday, Toronto will send Eric Lauer to the mound against the Rays, who will start Drew Rasmussen.