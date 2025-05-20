The Toronto Blue Jays are just under .500 and find themselves stuck in the middle of the American League East. However, John Schneider's team has been far from complete in 2025. After Tuesday's bullpen session though, one of his star pitchers could be back soon. Max Scherzer and Nick Sandlin both threw bullpens and both are progressing well.

Scherzer's 2025 is off to a rough start. He pitched just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles more than two months ago before thumb and back injuries put him on the 60-day IL. Having him back would be a big boost for Kevin Gausman, who is in need of a solid No. 2 behind him in the rotation. Schneider's pitching rotation has been serviceable, but he hopes that Scherzer's return gives them the jolt they need.

Scherzer appears eager to continue his recovery and throw more and at higher intensity. Schneider told the Athletic's Mitch Bannon as much after his session was over.

“[Max Scherzer felt] better than ok,” Schneider said about his pitcher.

Scherzer will throw three more bullpen sessions on Thursday, Saturday and Monday before facing live batters. Sandlin, on the other hand, is also just a few sessions away from live BP as well.

Getting a starter and a key reliever could be the injection of energy the team needs to fight their way out of the middle of the pack. As it always seems to be, the AL East is packed with talented teams. However, Schneider's experiences last year put him in a good position to steer his team in the right direction once it is whole.

On paper, the Blue Jays have everything they need to contend, it is just a matter of putting it all together. The team has done a great job of blocking out the noise of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension with Toronto. Their focus is on winning and returning to the postseason.

Scherzer and Sandlin's return could tip the scales their way as the season continues. However, it will take a team effort to secure one of the AL playoff spots and have a successful postseason.