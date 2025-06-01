The Toronto Blue Jays hit four home runs en route to a 8-7 win over the Athletics. John Schneider and the Blue Jays paid the price in the victory. Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho hit a double in the third inning, but fell to the ground in pain while trying to stretch the hit to third base. George Springer's center fielder went down and left the game grabbing his left hamstring.

Springer and the rest of the Blue Jays will miss Varsho, who didn't make his 2025 debut until late April. The 28-year-old made an immediate impact in his return, submitting a candidate for Catch of the Year for the Blue Jays. In 24 games, Varsho hit eight home runs, tied for the team lead with Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Unfortunately, Schneider is without the former All-Star yet again.

Springer spoke about the team's reaction to Varsho's injury with MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. He feels for his teammate and says he knows how he is feeling.

“It sucks,” said Springer. “I’ve been in that position before. I know what’s going on in his head. To lose a guy like him, he’s so valuable to us with the stuff he can do. Any time you see that, your heart hurts for him.”

Schneider offered his thoughts on Varsho's leg injury. According to him, it took some of the joy of the win away.

“This is tough. He plays the game one way,” Schneider said. “I think it took the energy out of the game a bit and George’s second homer brought it back to life. It’s tough. Varsho is about as well-liked [a player] as there is in the game. Everyone in there is feeling for him, for sure.”

Myles Straw will replace Varsho in center field again as the Blue Jays fight to hold on to the second spot in the American League East.