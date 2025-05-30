The Toronto Blue Jays have won three of their last four games, including a 12-0 blowout against the Athletics. Toronto got bad news concerning the big name free agent they brought in this offseason. Anthony Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays this winter, giving John Schneider another big bat to add to his order.

He will be without Santander for the next 10 days though. Toronto put the veteran outfielder on the injured list, according to the team's social media page. Alan Roden will replace Santander for the time being, returning to the major leagues.

Schneider's team still revolves around the trio of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer. Santander was added in the hopes that he could drive in runs as the cleanup batter. Unfortunately, Santander's start to the season leaves a lot to be desired by Blue Jays fans.

Shoulder inflammation will keep the team's designated hitter out for a stretch. Toronto fans hope that he can display the power that convinced the team to lure him away from the Baltimore Orioles when he comes back.

Roden will fill his roster spot for the time being, but Ernie Clement is likely to take over as the designated hitter. He is the backup third baseman on Schneider's depth chart, but has been one of the team's better offensive players. Only Santander and the Blue Jays' stars have more at-bats on the season than him.

Schneider hopes that Clement's hot start is maintainable with Santander in and out of Toronto's order. However, losing his outfielder's power leaves him looking to Guerrero Jr. and Springer to pick up the slack. Toronto is in the bottom ten of the league when it comes to hitting home runs. The long ball is not the focal point of their offensive attack, but more power would only help.

The only thing that the Blue Jays can do is wait patiently for Santander's return and hope that his inflammation doesn't become a long-term problem. The second spot in the American League East could be crucial in the playoff race, and Toronto needs Santander to have their best shot at it.