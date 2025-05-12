ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Tampa Bay Rays look to get the win on the road in Toronto when they take on the Blue Jays in game one of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Rays-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Shane Baz vs. José Berríos

Shane Baz – (3-2) with a 4.93 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Baz took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies after allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

2024 Road Splits: Baz pitched well in his lone road start, where he gave up no runs and four hits while striking out six, getting the win against the Padres.

José Berríos – (1-1) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Berrios allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out nine batters over six-plus innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

2024 Home Splits: Berrios has not been efficient at home so far this season, where he is 0-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 23.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Blue Jays Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +108

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Rays vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shane Baz and the Rays are primed to take down José Berríos and the Blue Jays on Tuesday, and it starts with Baz’s electric arsenal. Despite some recent struggles, Baz’s pure stuff remains among the best in the league, featuring a fastball that touches 99 mph with elite carry, a power slider, and a developing changeup that keeps lefties honest. Earlier this season, Baz demonstrated his ceiling with dominant outings, including a stretch where he allowed just three runs over 19 innings while striking out 27. The Blue Jays’ offense, meanwhile, has been one of the most underwhelming in the majors, ranking near the bottom in runs and home runs, and suffering from a significant drop in OPS due to poor plate discipline and an alarming increase in chasing pitches outside the zone. Baz’s ability to generate swings-and-misses at the top of the zone and command the strike zone should exploit these weaknesses.

On the other side, the Rays’ offense has quietly found life behind breakout star Jonathan Aranda, whose .317 average and .971 OPS lead the team and put him among the league’s elite young hitters. Tampa Bay’s lineup has been especially effective against right-handed pitching, posting a .271 average and .751 OPS in such matchups. Berríos, while capable of strong outings, has struggled with consistency and command, issuing 15 walks in 34 innings and often allowing hard contact and home runs when he falls behind in counts. With the Rays’ improving approach and Aranda anchoring the offense, expect Tampa Bay to capitalize on Berríos’ mistakes and provide Baz with enough run support to secure a much-needed victory.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays are well-positioned to outduel Shane Baz and the Rays on Tuesday, thanks to a combination of Berríos’ recent form and a Blue Jays offense that’s starting to find its stride. Berríos enters the matchup with a solid 3.86 ERA, 45 strikeouts, and a reputation for durability and consistency. He’s among the league leaders in innings pitched since 2021 and just struck out nine over six strong innings in his last start against the Angels. His ability to limit damage and keep the ball in the park, especially after making adjustments to his pitch mix and command, gives Toronto a reliable edge on the mound.

Offensively, the Blue Jays have shown improvement, especially against right-handed pitching, where they’ve posted a .264 average and .733 OPS. The lineup is getting key contributions from the top and middle of the order, and recent personnel adjustments have begun to pay off, as highlighted by GM Ross Atkins’ confidence in the group’s direction. With the Rays’ offense still struggling for consistency and Baz allowing a .255 opponent average and a 4.93 ERA on the season, Toronto’s balanced attack is poised to take advantage. If Berríos continues his strong run and the offense maintains its upward trajectory, expect the Blue Jays to come out on top in this pivotal AL East showdown.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Expect a tightly contested game, but José Berríos’ consistency and the Blue Jays’ resurgent offense give Toronto the edge over Shane Baz and the Rays. Look for Berríos to deliver six strong innings while the Blue Jays capitalize on Baz’s occasional command lapses. Blue Jays come away with the much-needed victory on Tuesday night at home.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-126), Over 8 (-115)