The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the teams that has reportedly met with and offered free agent Juan Soto a contract this offseason. Despite those promising reports, it is looking less and less likely that the Blue Jays are serious contenders in the Soto sweepstakes.

Where the Blue Jays stand amid the other perceived Soto finalists is becoming more clear according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

“Their interest is real and they have made an offer in the initial blind bidding, but sources describe them as a dark horse, at best,” Nicholson-Smith wrote. “Industry-wide, the Mets are viewed as favourites and the Yankees are seen as a legitimate option to win the competition about to unfold.”

Nicholson-Smith confirms that the Blue Jays are likely at least distant fourth in their chances to sign Soto behind the New York Mets, New York Yankees and even the Boston Red Sox.

While this is not necessarily a surprise, it is still disappointing news for the Blue Jays. After a last place finish in the AL East with a 75-88 record during the 2024 season, the Blue Jays still have a lot of holes on their roster. Even if Soto is not the answer, they will still need to be active in free agency and in the trade market if they want to turn things around for 2025.

The Toronto Blue Jays' pursuit of Juan Soto

Especially after the Blue Jays missed out on signing Shohei Ohtani last offseason, it makes sense that they are once again going after the biggest free agent available, Soto, this offseason. Owned by Rogers Communications, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, and having the support of all of Canada, the Blue Jays are hypothetically an appealing destination for superstar free agents.

At just 26 years of age, Soto is already one of, if not the best hitter in baseball. Soto had one of the best seasons of his young career with the Yankees in 2024. He slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting a career-high 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-leading 128 runs.

On the Blue Jays, Soto would instantly form one of the best duos in baseball with All-Star first baseman and fellow Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr.