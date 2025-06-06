The Los Angeles Dodgers announced two roster moves before their game on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. The team is promoting left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski to the big league club and optioning right-handed hurler Landon Knack.

“The Dodgers recalled LHP Justin Wrobleski and optioned RHP Landon Knack,” the Dodgers announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Knack, 27, has struggled across nine big league outings (seven starts) in 2025. The pitcher has recorded a 5.12 ERA in his 38.2 innings of work while striking out 35 hitters.

Knack's ceiling suggests he can become a reliable pitcher at the MLB level. In 2024, he pitched to a 3.65 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts).

Los Angeles will give him an opportunity to get back on track for now.

Wrobleski, meanwhile, is a 24-year-old southpaw with big league experience. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and turned in a 5.70 ERA across eight outings (six starts). In 2025, the left-handed pitcher has recorded an 8.00 ERA in two games pitched (one start).

Nevertheless, the Dodgers are prepared to provide him with another opportunity. Wrobleski is hoping to find his footing in the big leagues this time.

The Dodgers likely still believe in Knack. It would not be surprising to see him pitch once again for the MLB club at some point in the 2025 season. He will need to show them something in the minor leagues, though. Otherwise, Los Angeles may be hesitant to promote him once again.

If he continues to struggle, perhaps Knack will emerge as a Dodgers' trade candidate.

The Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Friday night. LA most recently split a four-game series with the New York Mets at home. The team is hoping for a more convincing result this weekend against the Cardinals.

Friday night's first pitch is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.