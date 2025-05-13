ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Tampa Bay Rays look to get the win on the road in Toronto when they take on the Blue Jays in game two of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Rays-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Ryan Pepiot vs. Chris Bassitt

Ryan Pepiot – (2-4) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Pepiot didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies after allowing one run on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

2024 Road Splits: Pepiot has pitched well in limited action on the road, where he is 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 10.1 innings.

Chris Bassitt – (3-2) with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Bassitt earned the win Thursday against the Angels after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

2024 Home Splits: Bassitt has been great at home, where he is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 16.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Blue Jays Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +120

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Rays vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Pepiot and the Tampa Bay Rays are primed to outduel Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, thanks to a combination of Pepiot’s recent form and the Rays’ quietly effective offense. Pepiot, despite a 2-4 record, boasts a respectable 3.86 ERA and has struck out 38 batters in 2025, showing an ability to limit damage and keep games close. His recent outings have demonstrated improved command and strikeout stuff, and he’ll be facing a Blue Jays lineup that has struggled to find consistency. Toronto’s offense ranks near the bottom of the league in runs and home runs, with only two regulars posting an OPS above .735, highlighting their ongoing issues with plate discipline and power production.

On the other side, the Rays’ offense has quietly outperformed expectations, especially against right-handed pitching. Tampa Bay is hitting .271 with a .751 OPS against righties in 2025, indicating they are well-suited to face Bassitt’s arsenal. While Bassitt has been excellent to start the season, his success has come with a reliance on weak contact and a deep pitch mix, but the Rays’ lineup has shown an ability to capitalize on mistakes and string together hits. With Pepiot keeping the Blue Jays’ bats in check and the Rays’ offense poised to exploit any lapses from Bassitt, Tampa Bay has the edge in this midweek matchup.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in a strong position to defeat Ryan Pepiot and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, thanks to Bassitt’s outstanding form and a revitalized Blue Jays lineup. Bassitt has been one of the best pitchers in the majors to start 2025, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.35 ERA and 49 strikeouts, while impressively not allowing a single home run so far this season. His refined sinker and cutter have generated more movement and weak contact than ever, and his deep pitch mix keeps hitters off balance. With a 23.5% strikeout-minus-walk rate and a league-leading 1.49 FIP, Bassitt’s command and ability to avoid barrels make him a nightmare matchup for a Rays offense that has struggled to convert opportunities into runs.

Offensively, the Blue Jays are led by George Springer (.297 AVG, .921 OPS), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.285 AVG, .790 OPS), and Bo Bichette (.281 AVG), providing a balanced attack that can capitalize on any mistakes from Pepiot. While the Rays have the potential for a big inning, their recent issues with runners in scoring position and lack of timely hitting have held them back. With Bassitt’s elite pitching and a Blue Jays lineup that’s finding its rhythm, look for Toronto to control the game and come out on top against Tampa Bay.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Expect a tightly contested matchup on Wednesday as Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays host Ryan Pepiot and the Rays. Bassitt’s command and ability to induce weak contact should keep Tampa Bay’s offense in check, while Toronto’s lineup, led by George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is poised to capitalize on any mistakes from Pepiot. The Rays’ offense has been solid against righties, but Bassitt’s consistency gives Toronto the edge. Look for the Blue Jays to pull ahead late, relying on timely hitting and strong bullpen support to secure a close victory over the Rays in this pivotal AL showdown.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays (-142), Over 8 (-105)