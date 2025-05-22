The Toronto Blue Jays are second in the American League East after Thursday's win over the San Diego Padres. However, the Blue Jays are one game over .500 just before the season hits the two month mark. Manager John Schneider is applying last year's lessons to 2025, but it hasn't worked so far. While some of that can be attributed to players across the lineup missing time, there are some players who have underperformed, including new addition Andres Gimenez and young outfielder Jonatan Clase.

Toronto made headlines when they extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earlier this season. The 26-year-old star continues to lead his team at the plate, but not everyone is playing up to their standards. The Blue Jays have a core four of Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Anthony Satander, and George Springer. Outside of them, Daulton Varsho is the only one who has shown any kind of pop at the plate.

Toronto's fans expect more from their team at this point in the season. There are some players, both in the order and on the mound, that have exhausted their fanbase's patience. Whether or not they find a new home at the trade deadline is unknown, but fans are ready to see them leave.

Here are three players that Blue Jays fans need to see more from before abandoning them completely.

Second Baseman Andres Gimenez

Gimenez joined the Blue Jays in a surprising trade this winter. The 26-year-old infielder was invaluable for the Cleveland Guardians in the field during their run to the ALCS. However, the team moved on from him and sent him to Toronto. Schneider and the Blue Jays were excited to add him to their defensive scheme, but his fielding has taken a step back.

After four seasons of putting up a DWAR over 2.0 with the Guardians, Gimenez is back down to 0.8. He brings more value to his team in the field as a defender, but the drop-off between 2024 and this season is major. He might only have one error on the season, but he is falling far short of expectations.

When looking at his offensive numbers in 2025, Gimenez is also faltering at the plate. He is slashing .195/.273/.305, all three of which are career lows. He was never a power hitter in his career, but what he did provide the Guardians with was consistency in the latter half of their order. He hasn't provided the same amount of production this season, and fans are ready to see a change.

Outfielder Jonatan Clase

While Varsho was recovering from a shoulder surgery he had last season, Nathan Lukes had to step up in the outfield. He and Myles Straw were able to keep things steady alongside Springer, but Clase has underwhelmed as the team's top young players. The 22-year-old might be struggling because of a lack of opportunity. However, even when he has been on the field, the results leave fans wanting more from him.

Clase is very young and is only in his third season in the major leagues. His lack of experience and playing time must be taken into account, but fans want production. His .200 batting average is okay, but he has yet to hit a home run and only has two doubles on the season. That just won't cut it in Major League Baseball for a player looking to carve out a role for himself.

At this point, Schneider uses Clase as a last-resort option. That might change in future seasons as Springer and Varsho get older, but the team is looking to contend, not spend time on a project like him. His future is still bright, even if the present is a bit murky.

Starting Pitcher Bowden Francis

With Max Scherzer in and out of Toronto's rotation, the Blue Jays' starters have done their best. Schneider's pitching staff is a bottom 10 group in the league right now, but the starters are doing what they can. However, Bowden Francis has been the worst of the group, holding the highest ERA of their top four starting pitchers.

With an offense that is lacking the magic they had just two years ago, Toronto can't afford bad starting pitching. Francis' high ERA has translated into a 2-6 record with his last win coming more than a month ago. The 29-year-old isn't working with the best offense, but he has crumbled under the pressure so far this season. While this is just his fourth season in the league, fans have little patience for a starter who doesn't deliver.

Pitching will be at the top of the Blue Jays' priority list as the trade deadline inches closer. For Francis, that means one of two things. He will either A. be heading to a new team or B. find himself as a spot starter. A smaller role could be just what he needs to get back on track.

The Blue Jays have the makings of a competitive team, but they need to find consistency. They don't have a winning streak of more than four games on the season, although they have a chance to top it against the Tampa Bay Rays in their next series. If Schneider can press the right buttons, his roster is good enough to track down the New York Yankees and enter the postseason as a division winner.