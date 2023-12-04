The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly considering moving off of outfielder George Springer's contract this offseason.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to free agent Shohei Ohtani as well as Juan Soto, who is likely available in a trade with the San Diego Padres, but Toronto is also reportedly considering moving George Springer this offseason, according to Jeff Blair of SportsNet.

The Blue Jays are clearly looking to make a big splash this offseason, as they are trying to win with this core of players. Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto would be a splash move.

This is also not the first time that the Blue Jays have been rumored to be considering moving off of one of their core pieces. Earlier in the offseason, the Blue Jays were reported as considering moving either Bo Bichette or Vlad Guerrero Jr. in a trade.

It is interesting to see that the Blue Jays have been rumored to both add massive pieces, while also considering subtracting a player who is a significant part of their team.

Blair did report that moving George Springer is far from the team's priority, and that he does have an eight-team no-trade clause. It would still be a surprise to see Springer moved, but it is something to monitor, especially if the Blue Jays add a star player in Ohtani, Soto, or even Cody Bellinger.

After Toronto went out in the playoffs in two games, losing to the Minnesota Twins, some believed a shakeup might have been necessary. It seems that is in play this offseason in Toronto, whether it is additions or subtractions.