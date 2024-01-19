Jorge Soler has lots of suitors.

The MLB free agency cycle has been a slow crawl, especially since the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Things should begin to pick up as Spring Training gets closer. One name gaining some steam is Jorge Soler, who spent 2023 with the Miami Marlins. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks all reportedly have interest in Soler, but it's the Blue Jays who have emerged as the frontrunners as of late, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

‘The hitting market — Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner and Rhys Hoskins — is heating up. The Jays are a front-runner for Soler, with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox also interested.'

Soler is coming off a strong season with the Marlins. He hit .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI and has become a hot commodity on the market. The Red Sox were recently linked as the favorites to land him, but now it seems things have shifted more towards another AL East team, the Blue Jays.

Other sluggers on the market that have been picking up some traction are J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner and Rhys Hoskins. While it has been a slow free agency period in general, as February gets closer, more and more moves could be made.

If the Blue Jays can bring in Soler, they would add him to an already loaded lineup as they try to stay at the top of the AL East and make another trip to the playoffs in 2024 and beyond.