Dodgers lock up their guys for 2024 before arbitration deadline

After winning the MLB offseason with the additions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez, the Los Angeles Dodgers had to direct their focus to some in-house matters. They got it all done on Thursday.

With the deadline to sign arbitration-eligible players looming, LA president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was able to reach agreements with the remaining holdouts. Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia, who posted a 4.35 ERA after back-to-back superb seasons, was the last member of the club to work out a deal. He agreed to a one-year contract for 2024.

Vesia follows Walker Buehler, Will Smith, Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May, Evan Phillips, Caleb Ferguson, Ryan Yarbrough and JP Feyereisen in putting pen to paper, per the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. The Dodgers can breathe a sigh of relief, as they will officially avoid any arbitration hearings this offseason.

Buehler, Ferguson and Yarbrough will all be free agents if extensions are not agreed upon before the end of the 2024 campaign. So, eventually the front office will have to make some tough decisions. This is another victory in the present, though.

Dodgers continue to accomplish their offseason goals

Things continue to run smoothly for the team this winter, as it shores up a roster well-constructed to win its eighth World Series championship this year. Although that is often the case for the Dodgers, the hype should be especially overwhelming during the 2024 MLB season.

The major hurdle, aside from the offense getting ice cold again, is obviously health. LA has been forced to weather many injuries to their pitching staff, with Tony Gonsolin recovering from Tommy John surgery and free agent and franchise legend Clayton Kershaw's status up in the air after he underwent shoulder surgery. Furthermore, Shohei Ohtani will be unable to pitch next season.

Fortunately, Walker Buehler is set to make a full return to begin 2024. Will all the good fortune the Dodgers have obtained this offseason carry over into October? That can't be answered now, of course, but they are laying down quite the foundation.