While Jorge Soler is garnering interest from both the Diamondbacks and Mariners, there are still hurdles to a potential deal with either team.

While Shohei Ohtani is the most coveted slugger on the free agent market, Jorge Soler offers to any team no longer in the running. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners are two candidates to add Soler to their roster. However, they have a few hold ups.

Both the Diamondbacks and Mariners prefer to sign multiple players rather than spend big on just one, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Soler was projected to earn a contract ranging from $32 to $45 million by The Athletic.

Arizona has come out swinging this offseason, signing Eduardo Rodriguez and trading for Eugenio Suarez. But coming off of their World Series run, the Diamondbacks are still looking to add.

Seattle's situation is a bit more dire. They've spent the offseason clearing salary cap with one of their moves being sending Suarez to the Diamondbacks. If the Mariners want to compete this upcoming season, they'll need some added power.

For both teams, Jorge Soler seems like the perfect fit. Playing for the Miami Marlins this past season, Soler hit .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. His home runs would've been the most on both the Diamondbacks and Mariners.

Wherever Soler signs, he will be a force in the middle of the lineup and accounted on for added power. The Diamondbacks and Mariners have been scouring the free agent market for exactly that. But at least as things stand, Soler's desired contract remains a tad high for both clubs.

Both teams remain interested in Soler. However, plenty of hurdles would need to be leaped for a deal to come together.