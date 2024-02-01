Can Alek Manoah bounce back in 2024?

Alek Manoah's career did a complete 180 last season as the 2022 American League Cy Young finalist found himself in the minors for the majority of the second half of 2023. Once the Toronto Blue Jays ace, Manoah did not appear in an MLB game after Aug. 10 of last year.

Despite his downward spiral, the Blue Jays still have faith in Manoah and plan to give him a spot in their rotation to start the 2024 season. Several teams inquired about his availability, but Toronto has no plans to move Manoah, per Jon Morosi.

Manoah's struggles started right out of the gate last season. He allowed five runs and failed to get out of the fourth inning on Opening Day tossing only two quality starts across his first 13 appearances.

Manoah's season reached a breaking point in June after he allowed six runs in the first inning of an 11-4 loss to the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays sent him down to the minors the next day.

Things didn’t improve there as Manoah was rocked in his first minor league start in the Florida Complex League, giving up 11 runs in 2.2 innings. He came back to the MLB to make six more starts and showed some improvement, posting a 4.91 ERA as opposed to his 6.36 ERA before demotion.

Manoah was again sent down in August and did not throw a pitch in an organized game for the rest of the season. That marked the end of his Blue Jays career for some, but Toronto is going to give him another chance barring a last-minute change of heart.

Even with Alek Manoah's inflated ERA, the Blue Jays pitching staff finished with the fourth-best ERA in the league. Toronto starters ranked third in ERA. How will Manoah and the Blue Jays arms as a whole perform in 2024?