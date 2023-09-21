Alek Manoah's tumultuous 2023 season has officially come to an end. The Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day starter received several injections to his right arm to reduce inflammation and discomfort, effectively ending his season according to Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Manoah last pitched for the Blue Jays on Aug. 10. He was sent down to the minors for the second time this year the next day, but has not thrown a pitch since and was placed on the temporary inactive list on Sept. 4.

“At the current time, he feels like he’s not ready to compete, so we're going to respect that and kind of move on from it,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said, via Nicholson-Smith. “But we’ve been working through every decision with him together as a group and respecting his requests along the way.”

After finishing third in American League Cy Young Award voting last season, Manoah did a complete 180 and was one of the worst starting pitchers in the league this year. He finishes his third MLB season with a 5.87 ERA, winning three of his 19 starts. He allowed one less home run and walked eight more batters than he did in 31 starts a year ago.

Manoah's camp was reportedly frustrated with the way the Blue Jays handled the pitcher's situation this year. Now knowing that he was dealing with an injury, it does slightly give Toronto a bad look for demoting Manoah rather than simply placing him on the injured list.

Alek Manoah's future with the Blue Jays is unclear, but regardless he'll continue to rehab his injury and try to return to elite form next season.