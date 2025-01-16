The New York Mets are ready to move on from Pete Alonso. Reports indicate that the negotiations have fallen off and the team is preparing for a post-Alonso world. Immediately, the Blue Jays emerged as favorites to sign Alonso. USA Today's Bob Nightengale unveiled the Vladimir Guerrero Jr plan if Toronto lands the Mets' first baseman.

“If the Blue Jays sign Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero could return back to third base while giving the Blue Jays insurance if Guerrero departs as a free agent after the 2025 season,” Nightengale reported. “They have no intention of trading Guerrero now.”

Guerrero came up as a third baseman and played his entire first season at the hot corner. While he only has 110 games there as a pro, he is familiar with the position and it could work for one year. Alonso is a first baseman and a solid defender, so putting him there makes a lot of sense.

Nightengale hits on why the Blue Jays are interested in Alonso at all. Guerrero is a free agent after this season and could walk away from Toronto. Having a righty, power-hitting first baseman still in the lineup would soften the blow if he left. But Alonso and Guerrero together could make a great duo.

Are the Blue Jays the best fit for Pete Alonso?

Pete Alonso's market has dried up significantly since free agency began. The Astros, Diamondbacks, Guardians, and Yankees all filled first-base holes this offseason. If those teams were still involved, Alonso could get a significant payday. But the Angels are the only other team who have been attached to Alonso.

The Blue Jays missed out on Shohei Ohtani last winter and Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes this offseason. They should be willing to pay to get the players they want at this point of free agency. If they get outbid by another team for Alonso, they should trade Guerrero and shortstop Bo Bichette.

Of the teams left, Alonso should chose the Blue Jays. They have a decent team around him, a park that is relatively easy to hit in, and in the easier league. It would create a lot of drama in Toronto, however, as Gurerro is the franchise player. If he struggles at third base, a position switch storyline would be coming down the pike.

Whatever the contract is from the Blue Jays. Alonso likely left a lot of money on the table when he turned down a seven-year, $158 million deal.