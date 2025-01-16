As Pete Alonso’s free agency continues to spark discussion, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a potential destination for the slugging first baseman. According to sources, the Blue Jays are one of three teams engaged in discussions for Alonso, and they are reportedly keen on retaining Vladimir Guerrero Jr. even if Alonso joins the roster. A person familiar with the team’s thinking said Guerrero could see time at third base, where he played 12 games last year, while Alonso primarily mans first base or serves as the designated hitter.

Alonso, 30, is one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. A four-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion, Alonso has compiled 226 home runs and an OPS+ of 134 over six seasons with the New York Mets. Despite his offensive prowess, contract talks between Alonso and the Mets have hit a financial impasse. According to The New York Post, the Mets have urged Alonso to make a decision soon, as they aim to solidify their roster before spring training.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays’ potential acquisition of Alonso would bolster a roster that needs a power boost following a lackluster 2024 season. Alonso’s presence in the lineup could complement Guerrero and provide additional depth. However, landing Alonso would not come cheap, as his market remains competitive, with teams like the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, and Boston Red Sox also reportedly in the mix.

Blue Jays could swoop in and sign Pete Alonso to pair with Vladdy Jr.

For the Mets, Alonso’s departure would mark the end of an era, but they seem prepared to pivot. Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Mets now view Alonso signing elsewhere as the “most likely” outcome. Martino added on X, “The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso. They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere. They add Winker and will add a reliever, possibly a top one.”

If Alonso leaves, the Mets could explore internal options such as shifting Mark Vientos to first base or utilizing prospects like Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña. They may also reallocate funds to bolster their bullpen or target a power bat like Anthony Santander.

The Blue Jays, for their part, are focused on constructing a roster that can compete in the short term. While adding Alonso would undoubtedly elevate their offensive potential, the team appears committed to maintaining Guerrero as a core piece. Whether the Blue Jays can outbid other suitors remains to be seen, but their interest in Alonso underscores their commitment to a more aggressive approach this offseason. With Alonso’s free agency nearing a critical juncture, both the Mets and the Blue Jays face pivotal decisions that could shape their respective futures. For now, the clock ticks as spring training looms on the horizon.