The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on Shohei Ohtani, but now they could set their sights on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

After years of speculation and predictions, Shohei Ohtani has finally found his new home in MLB free agency. The two-way phenom has reportedly agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal is worth $700 million across 10 years and there are no opt outs. The Toronto Blue Jays had been rumored to be Ohtani's destination after it was reported that the two-way phenom was on his way to the Canadian city. Those reports were later retracted as inaccurate.

There were rumors that the Dodgers would be aggressive in trying to land star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto if Ohtani signed elsewhere. Now the same could be true of the Blue Jays, according to MLB insider Michael Marino:

“It was said that LAD would be ultra-aggressive to get Yoshinobu Yamamoto if they missed on Ohtani. Don’t be surprised if the same can now be said about the Blue Jays. They are in on Yamamoto, sources tell me. Other teams who I’m told are in include: Mets Yankees Cubs Giants LAD”

Yamamoto is not expected to surpass the eight-year, $324 million contract that Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees in the winter of 2019, but it could be in the range of (or higher than) Stephen Strasburg's seven-year, $245 million deal that he signed in that same winter.

That may seem like a lot of money to commit to a player that has never thrown a MLB pitch but try this on for size – over the past three seasons in Japan, Yamamoto’s ERAs were 1.39, 1.68 and 1.16.

The Blue Jays are certainly hoping to land the best consolation prize on the MLB market in Yamamoto.